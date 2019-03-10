Big Ten Tournament bracket 2019: TV schedule, seeding, how to live stream games

The Big Ten Tournament is back to its Midwest heartland in 2019, running March 13-17 in the United Center in Chicago.

This year's conference play has been defined by the fact that any team, regardless of conference standing, can beat any team on any given night. The Big Ten has been ripe with upsets from bottomfeeders like Penn State knocking off Michigan, Illinois topping Maryland or Indiana beating Michigan State in overtime, just to name a few.

Upsets aside, Michigan and Michigan State have established themselves as the cream of the crop. They've bucked the underclassmen trend in college basketball: Michigan State is led by juniors Cassius Winston and Nick Ward, while Michigan guards Zavier Simpson and Charles Matthews run the show in Ann Arbor.

Purdue has been a worthy challenger all season, even beating the Spartans in January. Led by one of the nation's best players in Carsen Edwards, the Boilermakers have the potential to claim the Big Ten title. Don't count out Wisconsin either, not with Ethan Happ playing in his final conference tournament after a long and illustrious career with the Badgers.

The schedule for the entire tournament and how to watch is below:

2019 Big Ten Tournament schedule, bracket

First round: Wednesday, March 13

Game 1: No. 12 Rutgers vs. No. 13 Nebraska (6:30 p.m., Big Ten Network/fuboTV) Game 2: No. 11 Illinois vs. No. 14 Northwestern (9 p.m., Big Ten Network/fuboTV)

Second round: Thursday, March 14

Game 3: No. 8 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Indiana (12:30 p.m., Big Ten Network/fuboTV) Game 4: No. 5 Maryland vs. Game 1 winner (Big Ten Network/fuboTV) Game 5 No. 7 Minnesota vs. No. 10 Penn State (7 p.m., Big Ten Network/fuboTV) Game 6: No. 6 Iowa vs. Game 2 winner (Big Ten Network/fuboTV)

Quarterfinals: Friday, March 15

Game 7: No. 1 Michigan State vs. Game 3 winner (12:30 p.m., Big Ten Network/fuboTV) Game 8: No. 4 Wisconsin vs. Game 4 winner (Big Ten Network/fuboTV) Game 9: No. 2 Purdue vs. Game 5 winner (7 p.m., Big Ten Network/fuboTV) Game 10: No. 3 Michigan vs. Game 6 winner (Big Ten Network/fuboTV)

Semifinals: Saturday, March 16

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner (1 p.m., CBS/fuboTV) Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner (3:30 p.m., CBS/fuboTV)

Big Ten championshp: Sunday, March 17

Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner (3:30 p.m., CBS/fuboTV)

How to watch Big Ten Tournament

The first, second and quarterfinal rounds of the Big Ten Tournament can be viewed on the Big Ten Network. After that, all games will be broadcast nationally on CBS. The semifinals and finals are also available for streaming on CBS All Access.

You can also live stream games by signing up for fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.