Big Ten: Spartans shine, Badgers look to get back on track

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The last two Big Ten teams to make the Final Four are off to wildly different starts this year.

Stacked Michigan State looks like a favorite to return to the national semifinals for the first time since 2015, when Wisconsin gave the Big Ten a Final Four twosome.

Just getting above .500 before league play picks up again would be an achievement for the young Badgers after an injury-plagued start to this season.

''We haven't become complete yet in terms of putting 40 solid minutes together,'' Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said after a closer-than-expected 82-70 win over Chicago State.

The Cougars have just two wins this season. But considering that the Badgers (7-7, 1-1) returned to .500 with a third straight victory, it was an important night for a program that isn't used to struggling so early in the year.

Junior Ethan Happ (16.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists) remains one of the best all-around post players in the country. The rest of the team has had growing pains with four new starters. Freshmen and other less inexperienced players have been thrust into key rotation roles.

Injuries to starting point guard D'Mitrik Trice (foot) and important freshman reserve Kobe King (knee) also forced the Badgers to scramble in a backcourt already short on experience. The early-season schedule included games against four ranked teams, all losses.

Wisconsin will have had about a month to adjust to playing without Trice and King by the time its Big Ten schedule opens on Jan. 2 against Indiana.

''We've kind of thrown them into the fire,'' Happ said recently about the Badgers' freshmen. ''It's an adjustment period just like it was for me my freshman year ... We're just going to have to learn and get better every day.''

Happ spent the 2014-15 season as a redshirt, watching and learning from the bench as the Frank Kaminsky-led team advanced all the way to the national title game in 2015 before losing to Duke. The Blue Devils beat Michigan State in the national semifinals, a team that included current Spartans Tum Tum Nairn and Gavin Schilling.