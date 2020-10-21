Big Ten Preview, Week 8 Picks

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

The Big Ten is BACK. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel & Pat Forde from SI break down each team heading into the first week of action. Will Jim Harbaugh finally develop a QB? Can Penn State overcome the losses of Journey Brown and Micah Parsons? And does Ohio State have the ability to score with the likes of Alabama and Clemson?

The guys also pick the biggest Week 8 games against the spread. The Big 12 and the AAC have gigantic clashes as #17 Iowa State travels to #6 Oklahoma State & #9 Cincinnati is on the road at #16 SMU.

