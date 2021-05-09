The Big Ten has met the enemy — and it’s Kentucky

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mark Story
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

After Kentucky announced Thursday that John Calipari’s raid of the Illinois coaching staff had secured the services of assistants Orlando Antigua and Ronald “Chin” Coleman away from Brad Underwood’s team, Fighting Illini backers were fighting mad.

Official word Wednesday that former Iowa guard CJ Fredrick had chosen to return to play in the state where he starred in high school hoops for Covington Catholic by transferring to UK left Hawkeyes fans beyond salty.

In the transfer portal and on the coaching carousel, UK has become public enemy number one to various Big Ten fan bases.

Yet even after a week when Calipari lured not one but two assistants away from one Big Ten school and gained the services of a two-year starter from another university in that league, men’s basketball is not even close to being the UK program raining the most pain on the Midwest’s signature college sports conference.

Just from working the transfer portal in the current school year, Mark Stoops and the UK football program have feasted at the Big Ten’s expense. The Wildcats have so far added:

Nebraska’s most gifted offensive playmaker, flanker Wan’Dale Robinson;

Penn State’s top backup quarterback, Will Levis;

And two mostly unproven but promising players from Michigan State in the form of linebacker Luke Fulton and wide receiver Tre’Von Morgan.

If that weren’t enough damage, Stoops also lured respected Wisconsin running backs coach John Settle to Lexington.

One surmises there are many a Big Ten head football coach and athletics director who rue the day that Stoops, the Youngstown, Ohio, product with deep ties to the Buckeye State, was hired as UK head man before the 2013 season.

Ably boosted by fellow Youngstown product and ace recruiter Vince Marrow, Stoops and troops have had so much recruiting success in Ohio that sportswriters began writing articles about “The Big Ten’s Kentucky problem” and “The Big Ten killer.”

Some of the foundational pieces in Stoops’ reconstruction of Kentucky football — running back Benny Snell (Westerville), safety Mike Edwards (Cincinnati), current standout offensive tackle Darian Kinnard (Cleveland), to name three — were wooed out of Ohio.

UK’s recruiting emphasis in Ohio has not been a problem for Ohio State but it has hurt Big Ten programs down the rung from the Buckeyes — such as Michigan State — who have long relied on Ohio to build their rosters.

There’s a reason MSU made a spirited run with a lucrative offer to try to hire Marrow away from Kentucky in 2020.

Even though Stoops and UK have not been as reliant on Ohio for signees in recent classes as they were early in the head coach’s tenure, Kentucky is slated to have 22 scholarship players from the Buckeye State on its roster in 2021.

At least five of those Ohio products — safety Tyrell Ajian (Mansfield); offensive linemen Luke Fortner (Sylvania) and Kinnard (Cleveland); and tight ends Justin Rigg (Springboro) and Keaton Upshaw (Lima) — are expected starters for Kentucky in 2021.

Meanwhile, another Stoops assistant, defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale, has quietly opened up another “Big Ten state pipeline” for UK.

The 2021 Kentucky roster will feature seven scholarship players from Michigan.

At least four of the Michiganders — offensive tackle Jeremy Flax (Detroit); defensive linemen Marquan McCall (Detroit) and Justin Rogers (Oak Park); and linebacker DeAndre Square (Detroit) — either will or realistically could be starters for Kentucky in the coming season.

Roads south from Big Ten states to Kentucky run both ways, of course.

This offseason, Purdue added a talented former UK defensive back, Jamari Brown, who might have been in the Kentucky playing rotation at cornerback this year had he remained in Lexington.

After the University of Buffalo announced Friday that it had hired Michigan co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach Maurice Linguist as its new coach, speculation quickly arose that the Wolverines might target Clinkscale as a replacement.

It is interesting that UK’s football recruiting success — both among high school players and via the transfer portal — does not seem to have engendered as much message board vitriol as Kentucky basketball did last week in poaching two coaches from one Big Ten team and a starting guard from another.

That likely owes to the fact that UK football is not the national brand that Kentucky basketball is and that Stoops is nowhere close to the polarizing figure that Calipari is.

It was fascinating the level of social media ire directed at Fredrick for leaving Iowa for UK.

In the NCAA’s bold new era of one transfer without penalty for every player, one surmises there will be many cases such as Fredrick in basketball and Robinson, the ex-Western Hills High School star, in football.

That is, players who initially leave the state where they played in high school to compete collegiately but subsequently have a change of heart and return home.

After the hay UK has made at the Big Ten’s expense during this school year in the transfer portal and the coaching carousel, one thing seems clear:

Several Big Ten fan bases have met the enemy — and it is Kentucky.

Calipari is trying to recreate past recruiting glory. These are the players he needs.

Some numbers Tennessee football fans will hate — but Kentucky backers will like

Kentucky basketball has growing competition as a gateway to NBA careers

It was not his health. Matthew Mitchell explains exit as UK women’s basketball coach.

The big ‘what if?’ that hangs over the Matthew Mitchell coaching tenure at UK

Latest Stories

  • Leafs beat Canadiens to clinch North Division crown

    The Maple Leafs have conquered the north in 2021. Now the real work begins.

  • 10 things: Raptors lose two bodies and another game as wretched season winds down

    The Raptors lost Pascal Siakam to a shoulder strain and also fell to the Grizzlies as Toronto was all but eliminated from play-in contention.

  • Connor McDavid notches point No. 100 in just 53rd game

    Oilers captain Connor McDavid reached the 100-point mark this NHL season with a goal and three assists before the end of Saturday's game against the visiting Vancouver Canucks.

  • Canelo-Saunders full results: Canelo Alvarez TKOs Billy Joe Saunders

    Alvarez entered the matchup as a -800 favorite at BetMGM, with Saunders at +550.

  • Russell Westbrook ties Oscar Robertson for most triple-doubles in NBA history

    Russell Westbrook now has 181 triple-doubles to his name.

  • Former Eagles defensive lineman Brandon Bair saves man from Idaho train crash

    Brandon Bair pulled a man out of a fiery truck on Thursday after it was hit by a train in Idaho.

  • Bryson flew home after he thought he missed the cut at Wells Fargo Championship

    Bryson DeChambeau had a good sense of humor about his gaffe.

  • Canelo-Saunders fight at AT&T Stadium sets boxing attendance record with more than 73,000 fans

    Tens of thousands of fans packed into AT&T Stadium on Saturday night and set a new U.S. boxing record despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • NHL relaxing virus protocols for vaccinated playoff teams

    The league sent a memo to teams and players Friday night outlining changes that take hold once 85% or more of the travelling party has been fully vaccinated.

  • NCAA's Mark Emmert says athletes should be able to make money starting in 2021

    Emmert told the New York Times on Friday that the NCAA should vote to allow sponsorship and endorsement income for all athletes this summer.

  • Yuta Watanabe on Asian Heritage Month, focus in remaining games

    Yuta Watanabe discusses the importance of Asian Heritage Month in today's climate and ways he wants to improve in the remaining games.

  • Francisco Lindor claims Jeff McNeil dugout confrontation was over identity of animal in Citi Field tunnel

    Only the Mets could have an argument over whether a rat or raccoon was behind the dugout.

  • Fantasy Hockey: Handing out year-end awards after an NHL season like no other

    With the NHL season winding down, we give out our prestigious Fantasy Hockey awards, including the Golden Donut, MVP, Top Performance and more.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this weekend with a free trial

    The final four of the Champions League will reach its riveting end, while two domestic ties carry heavy European implications for next year.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • 'I think I broke his face': A powerful Canelo Alvarez keeps adding to his game

    As Canelo Alvarez was receiving plaudits from the record crowd at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, previously unbeaten WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders, his vanquished opponent, staggered into the back of an ambulance waiting to take him to a local hospital for an X-ray.

  • Kessel's OT goal leads Coyotes past Sharks 5-4

    SAN JOSE, Calif. — Phil Kessel scored his 10th goal of the season against San Jose 2:30 into overtime and the Arizona Coyotes ended their regular season with a 5-4 win over the Sharks on Saturday night. Conor Garland had given Arizona the lead with 3:53 left before Alexander Barabanov answered for the Sharks with 48.1 seconds remaining in regulation. That set the stage for Kessel to end his season with another goal against the Sharks for his 20th overall this season. Christian Dvorak scored twice and Jan Jenik also scored for the Coyotes, who won just five of their final 17 regular season games to miss the post-season. Adin Hill made 44 saves. Rudolfs Balcers, Kevin Labanc and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who have lost 13 of 16 games heading into their regular season finale. Alexei Melnichuk made 27 saves in his first career NHL start and took the loss. Dvorak scored twice in the first period, converting during 4-on-4 play and on the power play but the Sharks answered both times with goals from Balcers and Labanc. Meier gave the Sharks a 3-2 lead in the second with a strong power move to the net, but Jenik tied it with a bad angle shot later in the period. Jenik has scored twice in two games since being called up to the NHL, joining Christian Fischer as the only players in franchise history to score in each of their first two career games. KESSEL'S MILESTONE Kessel became the fifth player to reach 900 consecutive games one night after reaching the 900-point mark with his ninth goal of the season against San Jose. San Jose's Patrick Marleau played in his 909th consecutive game, making this the first time two players with a streak of at least 900 games played each other. Doug Jarvis holds the NHL record at 964 consecutive games played. Keith Yandle is the active leader at 921 games. Kessel joins Leon Draisaitl (this season against Ottawa) and Jonathan Cheechoo (2005-06 against Anaheim) as the only players with at least 10 goals vs. one team in a season since the start of the 1993-94 season. He finished the season with 10 goals and three assists against the Sharks. SEASON DEBUT Defenceman Aaron Ness played his first game at any level this season for Arizona. The 30-year-old spent the season on the taxi squad, waiting for an opportunity to play. It came in the final game and coach Rich Tocchet made him an alternate captain. UP NEXT Coyotes: Head into the off-season after missing the playoffs for the eighth time in nine seasons. Sharks: Host Vegas in season finale on Wednesday night. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Josh Dubow, The Associated Press

  • NBA playoff tracker: Nets rally from 21 down to snap losing streak

    Things were not looking great for the Nets for most of the night, trailing by 21 in the first half against the Nuggets.

  • Reilly Smith's first career hat trick lifts Vegas to 4-1 win

    LAS VEGAS — Reilly Smith got his first career hat trick, Marc-Andre Fleury made 20 saves, and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday night. Chandler Stephenson also scored for the Golden Knights, who moved into a tie with the Carolina Hurricanes for the most points (80) in the NHL. Vegas extended its home winning streak to a season-high seven games. The Golden Knights meet the Colorado Avalanche on Monday in a matchup of the West Division’s top two teams, with the division title still up for grabs. Fleury, fresh off a victory that gave sole possession of third place on the career wins list, has won eight straight games — none of which he has allowed more than two goals in. Colton Parayko scored St. Louis’ lone goal. Rookie Ville Husso, making just his 16th career start and third against the Golden Knights, made 25 saves. For the second straight night against the Blues, it was Smith opening the scoring with a close-range shot at the doorstep to give Vegas a 1-0 lead. Shortly thereafter, former Blue Alex Pietrangelo picked off a pass and led a rush into the offensive zone, then delayed just long enough before feeding a gem to Stephenson for a one-timer past St. Louis’ rookie netminder. The Blues struggled to find any sort of offensive rhythm, as they didn’t get their first shot on goal until 16 minutes in and were outshot 10-3 in the first period. The three shots on goal tied for the fewest allowed by the Golden Knights in one period this season. Nothing changed in the second as the Blues managed just four shots. Fortunately for them, their final attempt came when Parayko stripped Shea Theodore with a nifty stick lift behind the net and beat Fleury with a backhand past his blocker to breathe life into St. Louis just before the end of the period. Smith got his second goal of the game on a power play in the third period, when he chipped home his own rebound, and notched his third with an empty netter with 48 seconds left in the game. UP NEXT St. Louis: Visits Los Angeles on Monday night. Vegas: Hosts Colorado on Monday night. — More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports W.G. Ramirez, The Associated Press

  • Stephen Curry puts up 49 points, 11 3-pointers in just 3 quarters vs. Thunder

    Stephen Curry was unstoppable in only three quarters on Saturday night.