Big Ten invites Tate Myre's family, coaches to serve as honorary captains at championship game

Days after their son and brother was killed in a school shooting outside of Detroit, the Big Ten invited the Myre family to the conference championship game to serve as honorary captains at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Tate Myre was one of four students killed at Oxford High School on Tuesday.

Myre’s two brothers, his parents and his high school coaches were all invited onto the field for the coin toss before Iowa and Michigan kicked off on Saturday night in Indianapolis

Tate Myre's family and coaches are honorary captains for tonight's coin toss at the Big Ten Championship Game pic.twitter.com/KGNJ9mHbiN — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 5, 2021

A 15-year-old sophomore allegedly shot and killed Myre and three other students — Madisyn Baldwin, Hana St. Juliana and Justin Shilling. Seven others were injured at the high school, which sits about 40 miles outside of Detroit.

The alleged shooter’s parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, were arrested early on Saturday after a manhunt in Detroit and charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, per The New York Times. Their son was arrested minutes after the shooting started on Tuesday.

The Wolverines wore special patches for the game in the shape of Oxford’s “Block O.” The patches had four blue hearts, to represent the four victims, and both “TM” and “42” to honor Myre, who played football at the school.