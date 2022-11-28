Big Ten fines Michigan State $100K for tunnel incident with Michigan

Sam Cooper
·2 min read

The Big Ten has handed down punishment related to the postgame tunnel altercation that followed the Michigan State vs. Michigan game in Ann Arbor on Oct. 29.

The conference concluded that seven MSU players “participated in the hitting, kicking or using of their helmet” to strike Michigan players. One other MSU player was determined to have been “involved in the incident,” but the Big Ten said it is “inconclusive” whether that player “participated in the physical altercation.”

As a result, Michigan State has been hit with a $100,000 fine and the eight players have been given suspensions.

MSU self-imposed suspensions for the eight players already, and seven of the suspensions have been deemed “sufficient” by the conference office. One other player, Khary Crump, will be suspended for the first eight games of the 2023 season in addition to the four games he has already served.

Additionally, the conference found that a MSU staff member violated the conference’s sportsmanship policy in “a separate sportsmanship matter.”

On the other side, Michigan has been hit with a public reprimand because it “did not meet the standards of the Big Ten Conference Football Game Management Manual policy.”

“The policy requires the conference member institution game host to provide adequate protection for personnel of both home and visiting teams when entering and leaving playing arenas,” the conference said.

Last week, seven of the Michigan State players involved were charged for their roles in the incident. Six were charged with misdemeanors while Crump was charged with felony assault. Crump was seen swinging his helmet at a Michigan player.

Five players — Itayvion Brown, Angelo Grose, Justin White, Brandon Wright and Zion Young — were charged with one count of aggravated assault. Jacoby Windmon was charged with assault and battery. Those six charges are all misdemeanors. Malcolm Jones was suspended by the team but not charged.

The school-imposed suspensions for those seven players was deemed sufficient by the Big Ten. Brown, Grose, White, Windmon, Wright and Young were reinstated to the team on Monday. Jones had previously been reinstated. Crump remains suspended.

“We accept the findings from the Big Ten Conference and are ready to move forward as a football program. We are committed to supporting our student-athletes and will continue to do so throughout this process,” MSU athletic director Alan Haller and head coach Mel Tucker said in a joint statement.

CHAMPAIGN, IL - NOVEMBER 05: A Michigan State Spartans helmet sits on the back of the team bench during the college football game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Illinois Fighting Illini on November 5, 2022, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
