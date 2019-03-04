Big Ten commissioner James Delany stepping down in 2020

Longtime Big Ten commissioner James E. Delany will step down from his post when his contract expires in June 2020, the conference announced Monday.

Delany, 70, has held the position since 1989. During that time the Big Ten has expanded from 10 to 14 teams, adding Penn State, Nebraska, Maryland and Rutgers. He also oversaw dividing the conference into East and West divisions. The Big Ten has also added Notre Dame as a hockey affiliate and Johns Hopkins in lacrosse.

Delany also spearheaded the creation of the Big Ten Network.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But, Delany's influence in college sports has reached far beyond the Big Ten. The conference's decision to add Penn State in 1990 heralded in an era of dramatic realignment in college conferences. He has also been influential in the formation of the Bowl Championship Series, participated in TV rights negotiations for NCAA basketball games, and led the drive for using instant replay in college football.

Delany said his work has been "incredibly fulfilling."

“It’s been an amazing opportunity to serve and lead these preeminent institutions, presidents, administrators, coaches and students,” Delany said in a statement. “It is incredibly fulfilling to support the hundreds of thousands of young men and women who have been afforded an opportunity to obtain best-in-class educations as a result of the invaluable, one-of-a-kind lessons learned through the unique combination of athletic and classroom competition.

"I would like to recognize and thank each of my colleagues for being such invaluable members of, and contributors to, the Big Ten Conference team, while acknowledging that there is still plenty of work to be done. I look forward to continuing that work through the balance of my term.”

Story continues

Delany played college basketball for Dean Smith at North Carolina in the 1960s and served as Ohio Valley Conference commissioner before joining the Big Ten.

The Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors has already started a search for Delany's replacement.

“Jim has had an extraordinary impact on the Big Ten Conference, its member institutions, administrators, students and coaches since 1989,” chair Morton Schapiro said in a statement.

“He has been a forward-thinking, collaborative and decisive leader in every aspect of conference proceedings. We thank him for his dedicated service to date and look forward to working with him through the conclusion of his contract.”



