Big Ten new coaches, at a glance

As Tom Allen (Indiana), Jeff Brohm (Purdue) and P.J. Fleck (Minnesota) take their new teams into the 2017 season, a breakdown of how the other new hires in the Big Ten have fared over the last 20 years. Coaches are categorized by their employment status the season immediately preceding their arrival:

FIRST-TIME HEAD COACHES (11)

Chris Ash, Rutgers/2016, first full season: 2-10, overall record: 2-10

Tracy Claeys, Minnesota/2016: first full season: 9-4, overall record: 11-8

D.J. Durkin, Maryland/2016, first full season: 6-7, overall record: 6-7

Bill O'Brien, Penn State/2012, first full season: 8-4, overall record: 15-9

Luke Fickell, Ohio State/2011, first full season: 6-7, overall record: 6-7

Kevin Wilson, Indiana/2011, first full season: 1-11, overall record: 26-47

Tim Brewster, Minnesota/2007, first full season: 1-11, overall record: 15-30

Bret Bielema, Wisconsin/2006, first full season: 12-1, overall record: 68-24

Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern/2006, first full season: 4-8, overall record: 77-62

Bobby Williams, Michigan State/2000, first full season: 5-6, overall record: 16-17

Cam Cameron, Indiana/1997, first full season: 2-9, overall record: 18-37

TOTALS: first full season 56-78 (.418), overall record 260-258 (.502)

---

INTERNAL PROMOTIONS (3)

Bill Cubit, Illinois/2015, first full season: 5-7, overall record: 5-7

Danny Hope, Purdue/2009, first full season: 5-7, overall record: 22-27

Bill Lynch, Indiana/2007, first full season: 7-6, overall record: 19-30

TOTALS: first full season: 17-20 (.459), overall record: 46-64 (.418)

---

MAC HEAD COACHES (5)

Darrell Hazell, Purdue/2013, first full season: 1-11, overall record: 9-33

Tim Beckman, Illinois/2012, first full season 2-10, overall record: 12-25

Jerry Kill, Minnesota/2011, first full season: 3-9, overall record: 29-29

Terry Hoeppner, Indiana/2005, first full season: 4-7, overall record: 9-14

Randy Walker, Northwestern/1999, first full season: 3-8, overall record: 37-46

TOTALS: first full season 13-45 (.224), overall record 96-147 (.395)

---

OTHER NON-POWER FIVE CONFERENCE HEAD COACHES (5)

Gary Andersen, Wisconsin/2013, first full season: 9-4, overall record: 19-7

Brady Hoke, Michigan/2011, first full season: 11-2, overall record: 31-20

Mark Dantonio, Michigan State/2007, first full season: 7-6, overall record: 90-42

Jim Tressel, Ohio State/2001, first full season: 7-5, overall record: 106-22

Joe Tiller, Purdue/1997, first full season: 9-3, overall record: 87-62

TOTALS: first full season: 43-20 (.683), overall record: 333-153 (.685)

---

POWER FIVE CONFERENCE HEAD COACHES (7)

Paul Chryst, Wisconsin/2015, first full season: 10-3, overall record: 21-6

Mike Riley, Nebraska/2015, first full season: 6-7, overall record: 15-11

James Franklin, Penn State/2014, first full season: 7-6, overall record: 25-15

Rich Rodriguez, Michigan/2008, first full season: 3-9, overall record: 15-22

Ron Zook, Illinois/2005, first full season: 2-9, overall record: 34-51

John Smith, Michigan State/2003, first full season: 8-5, overall record: 22-26

Glen Mason, Minnesota/1997, first full season: 3-9, overall record: 64-57

TOTALS: first full season: 39-48 (.448), overall record: 196-188 (.510)

---

NFL/OTHER (6)

Lovie Smith, Illinois/2016 (NFL), first full season: 3-9, overall record: 3-9

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan/2015 (NFL), first full season: 10-3, overall record: 20-6

Urban Meyer, Ohio State/2012 (retirement), first full season: 12-0, overall record: 61-6

Gerry DiNardo, Indiana/2002 (XFL), first full season: 3-9, overall record: 8-27

Kirk Ferentz, Iowa/1999 (NFL), first full season: 1-10, overall record: 135-92

Ron Turner, Illinois/1997 (NFL), first full season: 0-11, overall record: 35-57

TOTALS: first full season: 29-42 (.408), overall record: 262-197 (.571)

---

