Big Ten coach rankings for 2020: Ryan Day is No. 1 until proven otherwise
Yes, Ohio State's Ryan Day is the top-ranked coach in the Big Ten. This isn't a debate until somebody dethrones the three-time defending Big Ten champions.
Sure, Day has only one full season as a head coach under his belt. He's also 16-1 with a College Football Playoff appearance, and the recruiting machine Urban Meyer built has not slowed down. Day was ranked No. 7 in our 1-130 overall rankings, and we're good with that, too.
Penn State's James Franklin, Michigan's Jim Harbaugh and Wisconsin's Paul Chryst are the next three coaches on the list — and their order depends on the year. Ohio State won four games against those teams by an average of 21 points last season.
If you want to be the top coach, then you have to take out the Buckeyes. That's why Day sits on top heading into the 2020 season.
Here's a deeper look at our Big Ten coach rankings for 2020 (record at current school):
2020 Big Ten Coach Rankings
RANK
COACH
SCHOOL
W
L
PCT
OVR
1
Ryan Day
Ohio State
16
1
.941
7
2
James Franklin
Penn State
56
23
.709
9
3
Jim Harbaugh
Michigan
47
18
.723
11
4
Paul Chryst
Wisconsin
52
16
.765
12
5
Kirk Ferentz
Iowa
162
104
.609
22
6
P.J. Fleck
Minnesota
23
15
.605
23
7
Pat Fitzgerald
Northwestern
99
79
.556
29
8
Scott Frost
Nebraska
9
15
.375
35
9
Tom Allen
Indiana
18
20
.474
41
10
Jeff Brohm
Purdue
17
21
.447
49
11
Mel Tucker
Michigan State
0
0
.000
54
12
Lovie Smith
Illinois
15
34
.306
73
13
Mike Locksley
Maryland
3
9
.250
79
14
Greg Schiano
Rutgers
68
67
.503
80
Quick reads
—You can make a case for putting Harbaugh over Franklin knowing that he has a 3-2 advantage head to head and the teams have essentially traded home victories the past four seasons. Penn State is 31-8 the past three seasons. Michigan is 27-12. We'll give the edge to Franklin as a result.
— Iowa's Kirk Ferentz has been embroiled in a controversy in the aftermath of the suspension of strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle. That signals the need for a cultural shift within the program despite winning 10 games last season. Would you take Ferentz or Minnesota's P.J. Fleck for the next three years?
— Nebraska's Scott Frost is slipping down the pecking order a bit after two seasons. He has 15 losses in two seasons. To put that in perspective, Fleck — who jumped into the top 25 of our overall rankings — has 15 losses in three seasons. Frost was not lying about the brick-by-brick rebuild required in Lincoln.
— The Big Ten had 10 coaches ranked in our top 50 in the overall rankings. That's an indicator of conference strength. Indiana's Tom Allen jumped 26 spots to No. 41, and Purdue's Jeff Brohm fell 17 spots to No. 49. When the Indiana schools have coaches in the top 50, that says something.