Big Technologies PLC's (LON:BIG) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 20% Below Its Share Price

Key Insights

  • Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Big Technologies fair value estimate is UK£1.93

  • Current share price of UK£2.40 suggests Big Technologies is potentially 24% overvalued

  • Our fair value estimate is 69% higher than Big Technologies' analyst price target of UK£3.26

Does the March share price for Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

View our latest analysis for Big Technologies

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF (£, Millions)

UK£24.9m

UK£28.6m

UK£31.3m

UK£33.4m

UK£35.1m

UK£36.5m

UK£37.6m

UK£38.6m

UK£39.4m

UK£40.1m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x3

Analyst x3

Est @ 9.23%

Est @ 6.81%

Est @ 5.11%

Est @ 3.92%

Est @ 3.09%

Est @ 2.51%

Est @ 2.10%

Est @ 1.82%

Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 7.3%

UK£23.2

UK£24.9

UK£25.3

UK£25.2

UK£24.7

UK£23.9

UK£23.0

UK£22.0

UK£20.9

UK£19.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£233m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£40m× (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (7.3%– 1.2%) = UK£661m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£661m÷ ( 1 + 7.3%)10= UK£327m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£560m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£2.4, the company appears slightly overvalued at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf
dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Big Technologies as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.881. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Big Technologies

Strength

  • Currently debt free.

Weakness

  • Earnings growth over the past year underperformed the Commercial Services industry.

  • Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

  • Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the British market.

Threat

  • Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. What is the reason for the share price exceeding the intrinsic value? For Big Technologies, we've compiled three additional aspects you should assess:

  1. Financial Health: Does BIG have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk.

  2. Future Earnings: How does BIG's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the AIM every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

