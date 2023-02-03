Google, Apple, Amazon give investors reason to fret

·1 min read

Wall Street had its eyes Friday on big tech after some of the biggest companies in the world posted lackluster quarterly financial performances.

That included Apple Inc. The company posted its first quarterly revenue drop in nearly four years after pandemic-driven restrictions on its China factories curtailed sales of the latest iPhone during the holiday season.

Amazon reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter profits, but its revenue beat expectations boosted by sales in its cloud-computing unit AWS, which is also seeing a slow-down in growth.

Google’s parent company Alphabet posted a lower profit and a small revenue increase for last year’s fourth quarter, as a decline in online ad spending and competition from rivals weigh on the search giant. While overall revenue grew, advertising revenue fell by nearly 4% and revenue at YouTube declined 8% year-over-year.

Amazon ended Friday down 8.4% and Alphabet lost 2.8%. Apple bounced back, finishing the day up 2.4%.

Associated Press, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Is blowout jobs a headache for the Fed, or a back-to-2019 gift?

    A blowout January employment report and continued record numbers of job openings have left the U.S. Federal Reserve with a growing dilemma of whether to take its cue about future inflation from a labor market that seems to remain on fire or take solace in the fact that, at the same time, wage growth continues to cool. The dissonance in the data – continued high demand for workers coupled with some easing in wage inflation – will be a key puzzle for policymakers to resolve as they plot their next interest rate moves. For the Fed, the question is whether the economy can continue from here to the low inflation, low unemployment days seen before the coronavirus struck in 2020, or whether a continued decline in inflation will require a looser labor market and higher joblessness.

  • Intel faces yet another EU antitrust fine despite court win last year

    Intel last year convinced Europe's second-top court to scrap the fine handed out by the European Commission in 2009 for giving rebates to four computer makers to buy most of their chips from the company and not from rival Advanced Micro Devices. "The General Court's January 2022 decision did not annul the EC's 2009 finding that Intel made payments to prevent sales of specific rival products, and in January 2023 the EC reopened its administrative procedure to determine a fine against Intel based on that alleged conduct," the company said in a Jan. 26 filing.

  • U.S. investors have plowed billions into China's AI sector, report shows

    U.S. investors including the investment arms of Intel Corp and Qualcomm Inc accounted for nearly a fifth of investments in Chinese artificial intelligence companies from 2015 to 2021, a report showed on Wednesday. The document, released by CSET, a tech policy group at Georgetown University, comes amid growing scrutiny of U.S. investments in AI, Quantum and semiconductors, as the Biden administration prepares to unveil new restrictions on U.S. funding of Chinese tech companies.

  • Fed seen hiking policy rate above 5% as job gains surge

    The U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to need to lift the benchmark rate above 5% and keep it there to squeeze too-high inflation out of an economy where the labor market remains strong even after nearly a year of the most aggressive round of Fed rate hikes in 40 years. That was the betting in financial markets on Friday after the U.S. Labor Department reported employers added more than half a million jobs last month, far more than expected, and the unemployment rate fell to 3.4%, the lowest in more than 50 years. That was also how San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly saw it.

  • Chipotle stock rises as Wall Street gets bullish on ‘burrito season’

    Analysts from UBS and Oppenheimer turn bullish on the fast-food chain stock.

  • Tesla stock rallies as US boosts EV tax credit and China sales jump amid price cuts

    The Treasury Department broadened its definition of SUV, allowing more models from Tesla and other carmakers to qualify for EV tax credits.

  • ChatGPT nears 100 million monthly users in 2 months

    With talk of A.I. heating up as ChatGPT nears 100 million monthly users, how can you invest in A.I.?

  • Freeland to call for joint federal-provincial effort to counter Biden's tax credits

    When finance ministers meet in Toronto today, they'll hear both an update on the country's economic outlook and a pitch from Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland on the need for a shared response to the competitive challenges posed by the United States. "This is not a space where the federal government can act alone," a senior government official told CBC News. "There are no guarantees of success and as a country we are going to need to up our game." The challenge comes primarily from the mea

  • Investors made up 20 to 30% of homeowners in some provinces: Statistics Canada

    OTTAWA — New Statistics Canada data shows investors made up almost one third of homeowners in some provinces in 2020. The data agency says investors made up 31.5 per cent of Nova Scotia's homeowners that year and 29 per cent of New Brunswick's property holders. Investors in British Columbia came in at 23.3 per cent followed by 20.4 per cent in Manitoba and 20.2 per cent in Ontario. When grouped together, the data agency's calculations show under one in five homes in British Columbia, Manitoba, O

  • Ford CEO defends earnings after leaving $2 billion in profits 'on the table’

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discusses Ford CEO Jim Farley's comments on the automaker's fourth-quarter results, his frustration with the profits miss, and the company's EV transformation.

  • Apple’s earnings were a lot better than they look

    Apple's Q1 saw revenue decline, but there were good signs in the earnings report too.

  • Biden takes victory lap as unemployment falls to lowest level since 1969

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman breaks down the political implications of the January jobs report.

  • Amazon beats Q4 revenue estimates, but profits slump

    NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon on Thursday reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter profits, but its revenue beat expectations boosted by sales in its cloud-computing unit AWS, which is also seeing a slow-down in growth. Amazon said it earned $300 million, or 3 cents per share, in the October-December quarter. Industry analysts were expecting the Seattle-based company to earn 17 cents a share, according to FactSet. The e-commerce giant said its bottom line was dented by a $2.3 billion write-down of t

  • Stocks fall on strong jobs report

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith breaks down how stocks are trading following the release of January jobs report.

  • Indian tycoon Adani hit by more losses, calls for probe

    NEW DELHI (AP) — Shares in troubled Adani Enterprises gyrated Friday, tumbling 30% and then rebounding after more than a week of heavy losses that have cost it tens of billions of dollars in market value. The company, the flagship of India’s second-largest conglomerate, canceled a share offering meant to raise $2.5 billion earlier this week after U.S. short-selling firm Hindenburg Research issued a report accusing it of market manipulation and other fraudulent practices. Adani denies the allegat

  • Russia is smashing open its $45 billion piggy bank of Chinese yuan as energy revenue crashes

    Russia will sell 160.2 billion rubles ($2.3 billion) worth of foreign currency from February 7 to March 6, roughly triple from the prior month.

  • Canadian Energy Stocks: Here’s Your Best Bet in February 2023

    Want to bet on energy stocks in 2023? Try this Canadian stock for solid income and growth. The post Canadian Energy Stocks: Here’s Your Best Bet in February 2023 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • The 1 Canadian Stock I Think Could Double in 3 Years

    Here’s why this top Canadian stock has the potential to double in three years or sooner. The post The 1 Canadian Stock I Think Could Double in 3 Years appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Enbridge's (TSE:ENB) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

    Enbridge Inc. ( TSE:ENB ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on...

  • 2 Canadian Stocks That Are Simply too Cheap to Avoid

    These Canadian stocks have fallen far from all-time highs, but that leaves significant value to lock up, as well as dividends. The post 2 Canadian Stocks That Are Simply too Cheap to Avoid appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.