Big Tech is still in trouble regardless of whether Trump or Biden wins

Wednesday, November 4, 2020

This article was first featured in Yahoo Finance Tech, a weekly newsletter highlighting our original content on the industry. Get it sent directly to your inbox every Wednesday by 4 p.m. ET. Subscribe

From antitrust to Section 230, Big Tech is in trouble

Election Day 2020 is over, but the ultimate outcome is far from certain. While supporters of President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joseph Biden believe their lives will be better if their candidate wins, Big Tech can’t say the same.

Because if there’s one thing Democrats and Republicans can agree on, it’s that Big Tech needs a gut check. That could come in the form of an antitrust crackdown, an overhaul of Section 230, a law that gives internet giants broad protections from legal liability, or both. Big Tech is in trouble no matter who takes office in January.

A bipartisan desire to make Big Tech smaller

While Biden and Trump have little in common, they’ve both attacked the market power of Big Tech. In September, Biden campaign spokesperson Matt Hill told the Wall Street Journal that many technology giants and their executives “not only abused their power, but misled the American people, damaged our democracy, and evaded any form of responsibility.”

“That ends with a President Biden,” he added.

Trump, for his part, has many beefs with Big Tech, including what he believes is an anti-conservative bias as well as a personal vendetta against Amazon (AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos. But it’s notable that the Trump administration’s Justice Department went as far as to sue Google (GOOG, GOOGL) in October, alleging its search and search advertising businesses are illegal monopolies.

View photos Google CEO Sundar Pichai testifies before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law on "Online Platforms and Market Power" in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on July 29, 2020. Mandel Ngan/Pool via REUTERS More

And according to Sally Hubbard, director of enforcement strategy at Open Markets Institute, that case will continue on regardless of who occupies the White House.

“The Department of Justice case against Google is an incredibly strong case. I don’t expect any change in administration to impact that case,” Hubbard told Yahoo Finance.

“If anything there could be additional claims added to the complaint, you know, a broadening of the scope of that case. But we’re already going to see that when the states bring their cases, which are expected in the coming weeks.”

Hubbard is referring to the collection of Democratic attorneys general (AGs) who, unlike a group of Republican AGs, didn’t sign onto the DOJs suit, but are expected to file their own suit and consolidate it with the original in the near future.

The antitrust scrutiny doesn’t end with Google, either. Investigators are sizing up cases against Amazon, Apple (AAPL), and Facebook (FB), as well. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC), along with AGs from New York and California, are probing the market power Amazon, one of the world’s largest e-commerce platforms with a market cap of $1.5 trillion, Bloomberg reported in August. Previously, an investigation from the Wall Street Journal claimed that Amazon used internal data on third-party retailers to create competing products.

Separate from Trump’s personal animus towards Bezos — whom he’s called Jeff “Bozo” — these probes will probably continue to dog the e-commerce giant.

View photos Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks via video conference during a hearing of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law on "Online Platforms and Market Power", in the Rayburn House office Building on Capitol Hill, in Washington, U.S., July 29, 2020. Graeme Jennings/Pool via REUTERS More

Meanwhile, Facebook — whose CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, had a call in May with Trump that both sides called “productive” — still faces antitrust scrutiny over the power it wields with its 2.6 billion users. The FTC is reportedly nearing a decision over whether to sue Facebook over the way it scoops up competitors it views as a threat like Instagram and WhatsApp.