Big surprise: Cowboys once again rank as the most valuable franchise in sports

The Dallas Cowboys are once again the most valuable franchise in sports. At $5 billion, the team topped Forbes’ annual list for the fourth straight season.

That makes the team quite an investment for owner Jerry Jones, who purchased the franchise for $140 million in 1989.

The team’s ranking at the top of Forbes’ annual list is earned. The Cowboys had nine of the top-50 most-watched sporting events of 2018, according to Sports Media Watch.

The New York Yankees ranked second on Forbes’ list. The team is valued at $4.6 billion. While the Yankees still have some ground to make up if they want the top spot, the team moved up three spots in Forbes’ rankings this year.

Two soccer teams sit in third and fourth on the list. Real Madrid ranks third, and is valued at $4.24 billion. Barcelona ranks fourth at $4.02 billion.

The New York Knicks sit in the fifth spot. The team is valued at $4 billion.

While only one NFL team sat in the top five, football dominated Forbes’ list. Twenty-six of the top-50 most valuable franchises in sports were football teams.

