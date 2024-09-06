“Big up?” – Steve McClaren taught to speak patois after first Jamaica training session

Steve McClaren tries out a bit of the local dialect after his first training session as Jamaica head coach

Steve McClaren has been learning patois after taking charge of Jamaica – 16 years since being ridiculed for attempting a Dutch accent at FC Twente.

In an interview published to the Reggae Boyz’ X account after his first training session with the national team, the former England manager can be seen practising hand greetings and salutations, such as “Big up”.

McClaren goes Ali G

He then asks for clarification about a phrase he had heard earlier before repeating it with gusto, proclaiming: “Seal it up!”

The video was captioned: “Coach McClaren speaks on his first training session with the Reggae Boyz, and tried his hand at patois – how did he do?”

Initial responses to the light-hearted clip appeared to be in stark contrast to those to a now-iconic television interview with McClaren after he was appointed FC Twente manager in 2008.

In it, he spoke in broken English amid what sounded like an attempt at a Dutch accent.

He said: “I sort of knew, when I came here, Champions League, Liverpool or Arsenal, I thought one of them we would draw, and it is Arsenal, I think.”

He went on: “We have a young team and to experience big games, Champions League, Arsenal at home, the Emirates, will be fantastic for the players.”

Asked about his chances in the tie, he added: “I say, er, I think we are not just, what you call, underdogs, but massive underdogs.”

McClaren was appointed Jamaica’s new head coach in July after deciding not to continue his role at Manchester United.

The 63-year-old was effectively demoted in a shake-up of United’s coaching staff this summer that saw the arrival of Ruud van Nistelrooy and Rene Hake as Erik ten Hag’s new assistants.

McClaren, whose managerial career also included spells at Middlesbrough, Derby County, Newcastle United and Queens Park Rangers, signed a two-year contract with the Reggae Boyz and was tasked with trying to guide the country to the World Cup finals in 2026.