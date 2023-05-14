Big Sky's future confirmed after season 3

Big Sky's future has been confirmed beyond a third season, and it's bad news for fans of the US crime drama.

According to Entertainment Weekly , ABC has cancelled the show, which starred Brave New World 's Kylie Bunbury and Vikings star Katheryn Winnick as private investigators Cassie Dewell and Jenny Hoyt respectively, after just three seasons.

Based on the novel titled 'The Highway' by C. J. Box, the Montana-based series follows detectives Cassie and her ex-partner and undersheriff Jenny as they attempt to keep the peace in the town of Helena.

In its third season Big Sky: Deadly Trails , Cassie and Jenny were joined by Supernatural star Jensen Ackles as Sheriff Beau Arlen to uncover a mystery after a backcountry trip led by Reba McEntire's Sunny Barnes went wrong.

Previously speaking about his stint on the show, Ackles said he was unsure if his character would return for season four, but that he was willing to reprise the role.

"If there's a contract in place and that's where they tell me to go, then that's where I go," Ackles said (via Entertainment Weekly). "But I had a great time there and if that was it, and they end up bringing me back for a couple of episodes just to wrap up my story, or if they bring me back full time or they could easily get rid of me in one fell swoop with Jenny going: 'Beau left, went back to Houston, and that's it.' Boom, moving on, season 4.

"Anything can happen in this industry, and I wouldn't be surprised by any of it. So I'm prepared for whatever they decide to do."

Meanwhile, Ackles faced more bad news as his Supernatural prequel series The Winchesters was recently cancelled , though the star has backed an online petition to reverse the decision .

Big Sky airs on ABC in the US. The show streams on Disney+ in the UK.

