'Big Sky' spoilers! Ryan Phillippe reacts to season premiere's huge twist: 'I'm going to get backlash'

Patrick Ryan, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Spoiler alert! Contains major details about Tuesday's season premiere of ABC drama "Big Sky."

ABC's only new fall drama, "Big Sky," launched with a bang Tuesday, leaving one of its main characters with a bullet in their head.

Based on C.J. Box's 2013 novel "The Highway," the thriller (Tuesdays, 10 EST/PST) marks the network TV return of "The Practice" and "Ally McBeal" creator David E. Kelley, who's also behind HBO's "Big Little Lies" and "The Undoing."

It follows two teens (Natalie Alyn Lind and Jade Pettyjohn) and a sex worker (Jesse James Keitel) who go missing after they're kidnapped by a menacing long-haul truck driver named Ronald (Brian Geraghty). Three detectives – Cody (Ryan Phillippe), his estranged wife Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) and new girlfriend Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) – are tasked with finding the missing young women, the latest in a string of disappearances in their rural Montana town.

'Don't believe anything': Nicole Kidman talks twisty HBO thriller 'The Undoing' with Hugh Grant

Who's the Boss?: WWE star Sasha Banks on teaming with Baby Yoda in 'The Mandalorian'

But the investigation takes a grisly turn when Cody asks state trooper Rick Legarski (John Carroll Lynch) for help probing a group of local truckers about a possible sex-trafficking ring. In the episode's startling final moments, the usually chipper Rick whips out a gun and shoots Cody dead in his truck before the credits roll.

"Oh, boy, I'm in for it. I'm going to get backlash from my fans," Phillippe says with a laugh. On social media, "they're all excited in the comments thinking I have a new show, like, 'My guy is back on TV! I can't wait!' But how often are you really shocked to the point where your jaw drops? I hope that happens here."

Due to upcoming film projects, Phillippe, 46, was unable to commit to a potential full season of TV, which made Cody's early exit more appealing to him. Plus, he liked the idea of playing with viewers' expectations.

"It's a very bold thing to have one of the lead actors, who's heavily featured in the marketing, go out in the first episode," says Phillippe, who last starred on TV in USA's "Shooter," from 2016-18. "It sets the bar for the danger that lurks within the show and the fact that no one is safe. That's going to create even more tension and commitment from the audience to lean in and really focus on what's happening."

Executive producer Paul McGuigan, who also directed the episode, says there was no pushback from ABC about killing the show's biggest star.

"The network was really interested in doing that," McGuigan says. "They thought it was a great twist to the story and a great opening. It keeps the audience on their toes and gives a sense of jeopardy to the whole series. And there's going to be other surprises you won't be expecting. We want people to enjoy the roller coaster ride."

Cody's death will have ripple effects not only on the investigation, but on his family and colleagues. Early in the premiere, Jenny learns that Cody started seeing Cassie while they were separated. The two women will now be forced to set aside their personal baggage as they search for Cody and the missing teens.

"Every great buddy movie you've ever seen always starts from that point of friction," McGuigan says. "They have to earn each others' respect and have each others' backs, because they'll find themselves in danger (as the season goes on)."

Upcoming episodes will also explore Rick's villainous side and his criminal connection with Ronald, who may have compromised their sex-trafficking operation by kidnapping two sibling girls whose family is looking for them.

Because of his fractured marriage, Rick "feels very much like a loner, as Ronald does," McGuigan says. "And they both feel like they're doing the right thing. It's a warped sense of the world, but Rick feels like he's giving these disenfranchised young women a purpose by selling them (to people) in Canada or wherever."

And despite his untimely demise, Phillippe teases that Cody will return in flashbacks throughout the 10-episode first season.

"Cody is recently clean and sober, so when Jenny and Cassie can't get ahold of him, they're worried he fell off the wagon – that he's in a gutter somewhere and crashed his car," Phillippe says. Plus, "the murder is pretty well covered up, so it's going to take them a little while to find out. And then, over a few of the episodes, you get a glimpse into what my character's relationship with Cassie was like and where that was beginning to go. You get a glimpse into the family life between Jenny and our son (Gage Marsh). So my presence will remain in some degree."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Big Sky' ABC: Ryan Phillippe breaks down that shocking premiere twist

Latest Stories

  • Raptors GM Bobby Webster 'fully expects' Fred VanVleet to re-sign

    Raptors GM says Fred VanVleet is Toronto's biggest priority in free agency

  • NBA announces key dates for 2020-21 season, play-in tournament for final playoff seeds

    The NBA confirmed it will hold a play-in tournament for the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds in each conference this season.

  • NBA rumor tracker: Wizards, Rockets discussing swap of John Wall, Russell Westbrook

    The 2020-21 NBA season is fast approaching. Keep up with the latest.

  • Panthers name Brett Peterson first Black assistant GM in NHL history

    The Florida Panthers have named Brett Peterson the first Black assistant GM in league history.

  • Jamal Adams battled depression while playing with Jets: ‘It took a toll on my life’

    "I came home after a tough loss and just sat in my room in the dark — no phone, no TV."

  • What Masai Ujiri's history tells us about the Raptors' 2020 NBA draft strategy

    Masai Ujiri is famously hard to predict at the NBA draft, but there are some similarities in his selections.

  • Week 11 waiver wire: 10 players who could make an impact come playoff time

    If you’ve been stashing your FAAB or saving your high priority on the waiver wire, this is the week to use it.

  • What's next for the Cubs following Theo Epstein's sudden departure?

    After Theo Epstein's departure, what does the future hold for Kris Bryant and Yu Darvish in Chicago?

  • Report: James Harden, Russell Westbrook want out of Houston due to owner's Trump support

    Harden and Westbrook reportedly want to be traded because Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta is a Trump supporter.

  • Theo Epstein stepping down as Cubs president

    Epstein brought a long-awaited World Series title to the Cubs.

  • NBA mock draft 7.0: Anthony Edwards at No. 1, trade options for lottery teams

    Yahoo Sports takes a look at the best pick if a team decides to keep it and trade options for all 14 teams in the lottery. 

  • Podcast: Is Giannis Watch dead after Bucks bolster roster?

    William Lou is joined by Vivek Jacob of Complex Sports Canada to break down Milwaukee's attempt to build around Giannis Antetokounmpo.

  • Kyle Shanahan 'expects' Jimmy Garoppolo back in 2021, doesn't close door on change

    Kyle Shanahan largely backed his quarterback on Tuesday, but stopped short of making personnel promises for next season.

  • Jim Boeheim's son, Jimmy, transferring from Cornell after Ivy League shuts down winter sports

    The Ivy League canceled all winter sports last week due to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Mad Bets: NFL Week 11 Prop Bets

    Matt Gothard, Jared Quay & Liz Loza debate a few prop bets for Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

  • Epstein steps down | FastCast

    Theo Epstein steps down as Cubs' president of baseball operations, plus Angels hire Perry Minasian as GM on this edition of FastCast

  • Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M among 8 Week 12 games postponed due to COVID-19

    Four Week 12 college football games have already been canceled or postponed. Four SEC games were postponed last week.

  • Canada reviewing NBA plan to play in Toronto amid pandemic

    TORONTO — The Canadian government is reviewing a proposal from the NBA and the Raptors to play in Toronto amid the pandemic.A spokesman for Health Minister Patty Hajdu said Tuesday officials have been in contact with the Raptors and will continue to engage with them “in the coming weeks.” Raptors general manager Bobby Webster told Sportsnet television the team needs to know “in the coming days. This is not a next week type thing.”The Raptors and the NBA need an exemption to a requirement that anyone entering Canada for nonessential reasons must self-isolate for 14 days. The U.S.-Canada border remains closed to nonessential travel.The federal government denied the Blue Jays’ request to play in Toronto earlier this year because health officials didn’t think it was safe for players to travel back and forth from the United States, one of the countries hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic. The number of cases in both countries, but particularly in the U.S, has surged since then.“The health and safety of Canadians is our government’s top priority and reducing the spread of COVID-19 must always be top of mind," Hajdu’s office said in statement. “We understand that many Canadians are eager to see their favourite professional teams return to play. We are reviewing a proposal from the NBA and the Toronto Raptors for the resumption of NBA basketball in Canada.”The NBA season is set to open Dec. 22, with training camps beginning in about two weeks. Time is running out for the Raptors.“We are working on, as everyone knows, a kind of parallel path here which is we want to stay in Toronto but as we all know time is of the essence and we are also working on a path to play elsewhere,” Webster said on a call with reporters Tuesday.“We want to be in Toronto. We want to play here. But we are also realistic about the timing and respectful of the protocols. ... It doesn’t necessarily affect our operations. We all know we’ll run a basketball team and the 72 games will get played. But just where that is probably more of a — as everyone can imagine — drain on personal decisions and families which always looms large in this industry."Dr. Andrew Morris, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Toronto and the medical director of the Antimicrobial Stewardship Program at Sinai-University Health Network, doesn’t think the Raptors should be allowed to play in Canada. Nor does he expect the government to approve it.“I anticipate the Raptors will have to play south of the border,” Morris said. “The logistics, the optics, make no sense.”Morris calls the U.S. a disaster and noted there won’t be a bubble in the NBA this time. This season will require teams to travel in the U.S.The Blue Jays failed to persuade the federal government to grant exemptions and played home games in Buffalo this year. Two cities in Florida — Tampa and Fort Lauderdale — along with Nashville have been reported as potential destinations for the Raptors.The Canadian government requites a comprehensive public health plan and written support from local health officials. The plan is being reviewed by the Public Health Agency of Canada.Rob Gillies, The Associated Press

  • New Mexico State relocates to Phoenix to start season amid COVID-19 spikes

    The Aggies will stay in a hotel in Phoenix for five weeks to start the season while COVID-19 cases are spiking in New Mexico.

  • DeAndre Baker expected to sign with Chiefs after having robbery charges dropped

    The former first-round pick is apparently about to get another shot in the NFL.