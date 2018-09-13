Big Sky, MVFC commissioners have friendly wager on line

(STATS) - The two commissioners involved in the Big Sky-Missouri Valley Challenge Series have more than conference pride at stake.

Their friendly wager also is riding on the outcome of the eight games.

The commissioner from the losing conference will wear the jerseys of the winning teams from the other conference for a day in the office next week. Either Missouri Valley Football Conference commissioner Patty Viverito or Big Sky interim commissioner Ron Loghry also will congratulate the victors in a video.

It's all in fun, of course, but the games are serious for the conferences. The home team has won each of the first five games of the series, with the MVFC holding a 3-2 lead heading into the final three games on Saturday. That's when the MVFC will have two teams at home, Missouri State against Northern Arizona and Western Illinois against Montana, and Weber State from the Big Sky will be at home against South Dakota.

The friendly wager will be nullified if there is a 4-4 tie in the series.

Last year, the Missouri Valley won the inaugural series 5-3, but it occurred prior to the wager.