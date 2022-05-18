Big Sky: Jensen Ackles' Sheriff Arlen Meets Cassie — Watch a Sneak Peek

The newest lawman to arrive in Big Sky makes Cassie’s acquaintance in Thursday’s Season 2 finale (ABC, 10/9c), and we’ve got your exclusive first look at Supernatural‘s Jensen Ackles in action.

The clip above finds new — and temporary — Sheriff Beau Arlen meeting Jenny’s former partner. He’s charming. He’s self-deprecating. And it quickly becomes clear that he’s got absolutely no idea of what it’s going to be like when he runs into the tough-as-nails Ms. Hoyt.

“I heard about Jenny Hoyt,” Beau says in the video at the top of the post. “I can handle her.” Can you blame Cassie for breaking into giggles? “You keep thinkin’ that,” she warns him.

The season-ender marks Ackles’ debut on the ABC drama, but he’ll definitely be back for more: Big Sky recently promoted him to be a series regular for the just-ordered Season 3. The forthcoming season also will feature more Jamie-Lynn Siegler, who also was promoted to series regular, as well as the addition of country-music legend Reba McEntire as Sunny Brick, head of the Brick family and its highly successful backcountry outfitting business (which happens to have a dark secret in its history).

Press PLAY on the video above, then hit the comments with your thoughts about Ackles on Big Sky!

