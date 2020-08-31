‘Big Show Show,’ ‘Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love’ to End With Christmas Specials on Netflix

Both “The Big Show Show” and “Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love” have not been renewed at Netflix.

However, both multi-camera comedies taped Christmas specials prior to the pandemic, with both set to air this December. According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, both specials are standalone episodes and do not continue the storylines from the prior episodes.

“The Big Show Show” starred WWE star Paul “The Big Show” Wight as a fictionalized version of himself living with his wife and three daughters. The series also starred Allison Munn,Reylynn Caster, Juliet Donenfeld, and Lily Brooks O’Briant.

Produced by WWE Studios, Josh Bycel and Jason Berger served as executive producers and showrunners. Susan Levison and Richard Lowell served as executive producers for WWE Studios.

“Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love,” also known as “The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia,” followed the titular Ashley (Paulina Chávez) — the world’s only 15-and-a-half-year-old robotics genius engineer and rocket scientist. She gets the chance to work for a prestigious company and moves across the country to live with her fun-loving Uncle Victor (Jencarlos Canela), a pro football player turned high school coach who’s never met a responsibility he can’t shirk.

The series also starred Conor Husting, Bella Podaras, and Reed Horstmann, with Mario Lopez, Haley Pullos, and Chelsea Kane appearing in recurring roles. Lopez co-created the series with Seth Kurland. Both served as executive producers along with David Kendall and Mark Schulman.

Netflix has had few multi-cams on its slate over the years, with the streamer sticking primarily to single-camera comedies. Other Netflix multi-cams have included “The Ranch,” “Disjointed,” “One Day at a Time,” “No Good Nick,” “Mr. Iglesias,” and “Alexa & Katie.”

More from Variety

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.