Big second half rally sends Timber Creek past Haltom, Falcons keep playoff hopes alive

Keller Timber Creek outscored Haltom by 29 points in the second half as the Falcons turned back the Buffalos, 49-41 on Thursday night in a District 4-6A contest at Keller ISD Stadium.

The win pushed Timber Creek’s record to 2-3 in district and 3-5 overall.

Haltom is still looking for its first win, falling to 0-5 and 0-8.

The Buffs got out to an 18-0 lead before Timber Creek scored, thanks to a 68-yard touchdown from quarterback Lior Mendji to Maddox Allbritton late in the first quarter.

Haltom QB Ashton Moore threw two touchdowns to Keenen Railey that helped spark the Buffs offense.

Haltom led 35-14 at intermission.

Three-star recruit Dozie Ezukanma returned the second half kickoff 95 yards to cut the Haltom lead to 35-21. Montanail Strozier rushed in back-to-back touchdowns to help Timber Creek tie the game at 35 with two minutes left in the third quarter.

Strozier rushed for over 100 yards and averaged 10 yards per carry while scoring three touchdowns. Strozier’s third TD put the Falcons on top for the first time at the 9:30 mark of the fourth quarter.

Mendji connected with Ezukanma to extend the Timber Creek lead to 49-35. Haltom finally scored in the second half on a 27-yard TD by Moore to Jaylon Mason with 1:09 left.

Haltom beat Timber Creek in nearly every category of the night, getting nearly twice as many first downs and over 500 yards of offense. Moore threw for 281 yards and three TDs. Mason had 108 yards receiving.