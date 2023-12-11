A big round of a-paws: TSA releases its 2024 Canine Calendar with the cutest dogs

Zeta is a German Shepherd who works at Tampa International Airport.

They deserve a big round of a-paws.

The Transportation Security Administration released its 2024 TSA Canine Calendar, which is a yearly tradition to honor the agency's explosive detection canines.

Although only 15 dogs are featured in the calendar, there are over 1,000 working for the agency "to detect the scent of explosives or explosive materials" in its airports nationwide.

To be showcased in the calendar, TSA canine teams across the nation submitted entries of their adorable but hard-working dogs. Each feature also includes that month's dog's favorite spot, treat and toy.

"We’re proud of what our canine handlers and canines do every day to protect the traveling public," a TSA spokesperson told USA TODAY in an email. "They are a valuable layer of security and this calendar offers us an opportunity to share with the public more information about what they do."

Lugo, a Golden Retriever and Lab mix, works at Los Angeles International Airport.

It's a ruff job: Dogs go through TSA training in San Antonio

Here are this year's featured canines and the airports they work at:

Dina: Harry Reid International Airport (LAS)

Archy-Arce: San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

Ben: Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport (SJU)

Csimbok: Jacksonville International Airport (JAX)

Eci: Buffalo Niagara International Airport/Niagara Falls International Airport (BUF/IAG)

Duke-LeDuc: Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

Erika: George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)

Gini-Gina: LaGuardia Airport (LGA)

Joker-Jordan: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)

Kari: Bangor International Airport (BGR); Bangor Police Department

Lubo-Lugo: Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

Puk: Boston Logan International Airport (BOS)

Rocky: San Antonio International Airport (SAT); SAT Police Department

Zeta: Tampa International Airport (TPA)

Zita: Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport (MSP)

The calendar is free and available for download online.

Csimbok loves to play hide and seek when he isn't working at Jacksonville International Airport .

Last year's Cutest Canine Contest winner also made the 2024 calendar: Dina, a 3-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer explosives detection canine at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. She had a special gig this past February, sniffing at Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix.

Dina is a rare all-black German Shorthaired Pointer.

Each year, 300 new dogs go through the TSA's 16-week-long training program located at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. During training, they meet their handlers, adapt to busy transportation environments and detect different explosive odors.

Kathleen Wong is a travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Hawaii. You can reach her at kwong@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Check out the adorable dogs in the 2024 TSA Canine Calendar