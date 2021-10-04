Big Rock Brands Win Big in 2021

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Rock Creek Cider is well-known and loved amongst Western Canadians for its real, authentic, and local hard Ciders. Rock Creek's Orchard Ciders are Apple, Pear, Peach, and Cherry - all made with real orchard fruits grown in Okanagan, BC. Rock Creek authentic Ciders have a long history of winning at the Alberta Beverage Awards, Canadian Cider Awards, Canadian Brewing Awards, and more. Earlier this month, the brand secured its biggest win yet. Pear Cider won Gold at the 2021 World Cider Awards. This wasn't Pear's only shining moment this year - it also won a Judge's Selection Award at the 2021 Alberta Beverage Awards (ABA) along with traditional Apple Cider. Limited Edition Apple Ginger won the Best in Class Award to bring total ABA winnings to 3.

Earlier this year, Big Rock launched White Peaks - a new brand of Vodka Teas. 4 unique flavour combinations are each made with real imported tea leaves, pure cane sugar, premium vodka, and glacial meltwater. Since its launch, White Peaks has been well-received as a "better for you" alternative without lacking on real fruit flavour. Our consumers aren't the only ones who think so. White Peaks took home 3 Judge's Selections Awards at the 2021 ABA Awards for Original with Meyer Lemon, Cold Brew Tea & Lemonade, and Wild Saskatoon Blueberry.

