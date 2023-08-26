Big River Industries (ASX:BRI) Will Pay A Smaller Dividend Than Last Year

Big River Industries Limited (ASX:BRI) is reducing its dividend from last year's comparable payment to A$0.085 on the 6th of October. This means the annual payment is 7.2% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

See our latest analysis for Big River Industries

Big River Industries' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Big River Industries' earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 11.2% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 72% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Big River Industries' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Big River Industries has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. Since 2017, the dividend has gone from A$0.035 total annually to A$0.171. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 30% over that duration. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. We are encouraged to see that Big River Industries has grown earnings per share at 22% per year over the past five years. Big River Industries is clearly able to grow rapidly while still returning cash to shareholders, positioning it to become a strong dividend payer in the future.

We Really Like Big River Industries' Dividend

It is generally not great to see the dividend being cut, but we don't think this should happen much if at all in the future given that Big River Industries has the makings of a solid income stock moving forward. By reducing the dividend, pressure will be taken off the balance sheet, which could help the dividend to be consistent in the future. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Big River Industries that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

