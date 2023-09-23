Big rig fire stops traffic on Highway 101 in Shell Beach

A big rig fire on Highway 101 in Shell Beach stopped up traffic in the northbound lanes on Friday night, according to the CHP.

The fire was reported at 9:18 p.m. near Spyglass Drive and forced the closure of both lanes headed toward San Luis Obispo.

The cab caught fire with flames fully engulfing the cab, the CHP said.

Smoke from the fire also slowed traffic on the southbound side while police worked to route drivers off the highway at Bello and Wadsworth streets.