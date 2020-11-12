Are big retailers exploiting lockdown loopholes?

Goods for sale in The Range during lockdown

Retailers and supermarkets have been accused of taking advantage of lockdown loopholes for Christmas trading while other stores remain closed.

Homeware chain The Range has been encouraging consumers in England to "Shop Christmas in-store and online".

The Plymouth-based firm - which sells groceries alongside soft furnishings and art supplies - says it's acting within the rules.

But traders whose businesses are closed say some companies aren't playing fair.

A competitor to The Range who didn't want to be named, told the BBC: "It's the wild west out there. The legislation was rushed and now government has lost control, with some retailers taking liberties in a very unfair playing field."

But The Range said it was following government guidance.

"The Range is classed as an essential retailer and is complying with all aspects of government legislation and guidelines," a spokesman for the firm said.

"Our stores trade in a fully Covid-compliant manner, creating a safe environment for our customers and staff."

'Mopping up Christmas trade'

Martin Coles-Evans runs a gifts and homeware store called Hargreaves & Sons in Buxton, Derbyshire. The business has been going for more than 150 years, but now he says times are "tough".

"Shops like ourselves, we're following the rules and we're making people stay safe so we're closed, and yet these bigger companies are trying on loopholes left, right and centre to stay open, when really they shouldn't be," he said.

"It does seem to be they're mopping up all the Christmas trade while we're just limping along, struggling trying to get by with some government support."

The business owner says he visited a garden centre at the weekend that was also selling clothing, shoes, books, home décor, candles and photo frames. He's written to his local MP to voice his concerns but so far he's heard nothing back.

All non-essential retail stores - as well as hospitality and leisure venues - must remain closed in England from 5 November to 2 December.

Lidl 'stacked high' with toys

Toy store owner Hellen Stirling Baker was dismayed to find Lidl supermarket in Sheffield with shelves full of children's playthings, while her doors remain firmly closed.

"Lidl is stacked high with wooden toys and books. It feels like the big supermarkets are capitalising on the fact they are able to sell non-essential goods alongside their essentials, in the run up to Christmas," she said.

Lidl says it is closely following government guidance, which states: "A business selling a significant amount of essential retail may also continue to sell goods typically sold at non-essential retail. For example, a supermarket that sells food is not required to close off or cordon off aisles selling homeware."

"Why is that allowed to happen?" asks Ms Stirling Baker. "It's definitely given the bigger supermarkets and retailers a massively unfair advantage."

Only stores that sell non-essential goods on another floor or in a different building are required to close those parts of their premises, according to the guidance.

