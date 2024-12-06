“I have big respect” – President of European giants talks potential move for in-form Liverpool star

Mohamed Salah continues to be a key player for Liverpool and is currently in the form of his life, but will the 32-year-old be showcasing his talents at Anfield next season?

The winger is out of contract with the Merseyside club at the end of the season and although talks are ongoing behind the scenes, there has been no official proposal put on the superstar’s table, which was admitted by the Egypt captain recently.

Salah turns 33 next summer and there seems to be hesitation on Liverpool’s part about offering the former Chelsea star a big salary and rightly so, as the veteran’s form could drop off at any stage.

There have been no signs of this lately as Salah has started the 2024/25 campaign like a house on fire, which has earned him praise from Arne Slot. The 32-year-old has produced 15 goals and 12 assists within 21 matches, which has helped Liverpool climb to the top of the Premier League and Champions League tables.

This will attract many clubs to the Reds star ahead of the summer transfer window as getting a player of this quality for free could be a great opportunity.

Barcelona and PSG have been two European giants linked to Salah in recent weeks; with the Ligue 1 champions’ president Nasser Al-Khelaifi now commenting on those rumours.

Mohamed Salah in action for Liverpool. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

PSG president comments on the future of Liverpool star Mohamed Salah

Speaking at the Club World Cup draw on Thursday, Al-Khelaifi spoke to GIVEMESPORT about the rumours linking PSG to Salah.

“We love Mo Salah. But he has a contract with Liverpool and so we never talked to him,” the Ligue 1 side’s president said. “He’s from our [MENA] part of the world. I’m very proud of what he’s done in the Premier League. I have big respect for him and for Liverpool.”

A contract offer is likely to arrive on Salah’s doorstep from Liverpool at the start of next year and his response will determine how this story plays out in 2025.