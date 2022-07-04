  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

'Big problems': The Supreme Court just handcuffed EPA on climate change. What comes next?

Kyle Bagenstose, USA TODAY
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Climate Change
    Climate Change

In a 6-3 decision Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court's conservative bloc significantly limited the ability of the Environmental Protection Agency to address climate change, experts say. But the decision could have even wider implications.

The ruling marks a major inflection point in two key storylines. Groups pushing for more robust action on climate, which scientists warn is needed to ward off a collection of global catastrophes ahead, say the decision handicaps the federal government's ability to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from the U.S. energy sector, the second largest contributor of such pollutants after transportation.

“It strips federal EPA scientists of their ability to help the American public tackle the worst effects of climate change, and the EPA of its power to protect the environment and our communities from a worsening climate crisis,” said Marie Owens Powell, president of AFGE Council 238, the EPA's largest employees union.

FILE - Steam billows from a coal-fired power plant Nov. 18, 2021, in Craig, Colo. The Supreme Court on Thursday, June 30, 2022, limited how the nation’s main anti-air pollution law can be used to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from power plants. By a 6-3 vote, with conservatives in the majority, the court said that the Clean Air Act does not give the Environmental Protection Agency broad authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants that contribute to global warming. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File) ORG XMIT: WX103
FILE - Steam billows from a coal-fired power plant Nov. 18, 2021, in Craig, Colo. The Supreme Court on Thursday, June 30, 2022, limited how the nation’s main anti-air pollution law can be used to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from power plants. By a 6-3 vote, with conservatives in the majority, the court said that the Clean Air Act does not give the Environmental Protection Agency broad authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants that contribute to global warming. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File) ORG XMIT: WX103

But also, the ruling could create a “massive chilling effect” for regulators at a wide variety of federal agencies, from the Department of Transportation, to the Department of Energy, to the Occupational Health and Safety Administration, said Kevin Bell, staff counsel for the environmental nonprofit Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility.

“Any major regulatory program that involves a shift away from current practices ... is now going to face big problems,” Bell predicted.

Here are the details, according a variety of past and present EPA employees and legal experts from across the political spectrum:

What is West Virginia v. EPA about?

On its face, the scope of West Virginia v. EPA appears somewhat limited. The majority opinion authored by Chief Justice John Roberts, Jr. puts the final nail in the coffin for the EPA's Clean Power Plan. That Obama-era regulation sought to forcefully transition the nation's energy supply away from coal and natural gas power plants and toward renewable energy sources like wind and solar. The goal was to substantially reduce emissions of greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide, cutting down on U.S. contributions to global warming.

President Obama speaks about his Clean Power Plan on Aug. 3, 2015.
President Obama speaks about his Clean Power Plan on Aug. 3, 2015.

But finalized in 2015 toward the end of Obama's second term, the rule never got off the ground. Opponents sued before the Trump administration rolled it back in 2017, then replaced it with an alternative Affordable Clean Energy rule. That plan too was taken to court, with both ultimately ending up before the Supreme Court in West Virginia.

More recently, the Biden administration said it intended to scrap both plans regardless of the court's decision and work toward a new one. In that way, there was little immediate impact from the court's decision Thursday.

And the goals of the Clean Power Plan have already been achieved.

Eric Schaeffer, executive director of the nonprofit Environmental Integrity Project and a former EPA enforcement chief, noted the EPA calculated the Clean Power Plan would cut coal power to 27% of the nation's energy supply by 2030. But the U.S. Energy Information Administration notes it had already dropped to 21.8% last year.

So what's the big deal?

Despite progress in the energy sector, scientists and environmental groups warn that the climate picture has worsened since 2015. Even with the unexpected drop in coal and rise in renewables, the U.S. is still not on track to meet its climate goals of cutting greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030.

“Progress is faster than was anticipated, but the problem is also worse than we thought it was,” said David Doniger, a senior strategic director for the Natural Resources Defense Council. “We need to go further and faster.”

Cars stranded in a Walmart parking lot after a flash flood on Nolensville Pike in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 28, 2021. Weather extremes like this, as well as drought, wildfire, flooding and diminishing air quality will increase in frequency and intensity in North America the coming years as global warming accelerates, according to the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report.
Cars stranded in a Walmart parking lot after a flash flood on Nolensville Pike in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 28, 2021. Weather extremes like this, as well as drought, wildfire, flooding and diminishing air quality will increase in frequency and intensity in North America the coming years as global warming accelerates, according to the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report.

Doniger and other environmental advocates say that means the federal government still needs to do more to address climate change. And the EPA is poised to do so: A 2007 Supreme Court ruling in Massachusetts v. EPA found that the agency does in fact have the authority to regulate greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide.

The EPA is also the primary federal agency with the authority to tackle air pollutants and environmental issues. Advocates were hopeful a new plan under Biden could further speed the nation's energy transition, but Nicole Cantello, an enforcement attorney for the EPA's regional offices in Chicago, said Thursday's ruling is a significant setback.

“There is no time to waste ... and now we feel like time is passing us by to regulate this,” said Cantello.

So how does West Virginia v. EPA restrict climate action?

Thursday's decision does not overturn the 2007 precedent and in fact leaves the EPA's ability to regulate carbon dioxide in place.

“The Supreme Court didn't say you couldn't regulate ... or that there was nothing that can be done,” said Allison Wood, an attorney for the Virginia-based law firm McGuireWoods.

But, legal experts say, it substantially limits the EPA's ability to do so.

For many air pollutants, the EPA requires filters or “scrubbers” to be installed on industrial facilities to remove harmful chemicals from the air. Such regulations, the conservative majority ruled, are well established and can be used. But justices said the EPA overstepped its authority by creating a plan that would force a nationwide energy transition, an effect too “major” to occur without explicit permission from Congress.

“The basic and consequential trade-offs involved in such a choice are ones that Congress would likely have intended for itself,” Roberts wrote. “Congress certainly has not conferred a like authority upon EPA anywhere else in the Clean Air Act.”

Environmental groups say the ruling creates a Catch-22 that essentially kills the agency's ability to combat greenhouse gas emissions from power plants anyway. Filtration technologies are not currently robust enough to adequately stop the emission of carbon dioxide and other gasses from coal and natural gas power plants, they say.

But if the agency tries to come up with another, newer method, it risks being struck down by the court again due to the scope of the problem.

“It's going to make it very, very hard to regulate climate change in the future,” said Jonathan Masur, a professor of law at the University of Chicago.

What about other environmental regulations?

As the court's decision on the case approached, some environmental groups worried it would go even further, striking down any regulation not explicitly authorized by Congress. That didn't happen, but the court's intervention based on the regulation being too “major” will have a similar effect anyway, some argue.

Traditionally, the EPA and other federal agencies have had significant freedom to create regulations they felt addressed the nation's challenges. For example, Congress in the 1970s created the Clean Water Act and Clean Air Act to address rampant nationwide pollution, leaving it to the EPA to create the rules and regulations to clean it up.

Scum can be seen near the shoreline as boaters take off in May, 1972, at Lake Tahoe.
Scum can be seen near the shoreline as boaters take off in May, 1972, at Lake Tahoe.

The Supreme Court Thursday essentially ruled the EPA had overstepped its Clean Air Act authority. But the same principle could be applied to regulations under the Clean Water Act. Or to the regulations of other federal agencies, Masur said. He pointed out that the court already restrained OSHA this year, when it ruled that its regulation mandating workers of large companies to either receive a COVID-19 vaccine or wear a mask overstepped its authority to create safe workspaces.

Some legal experts argue that without a clear definition of what makes a regulation “major” enough to overstep its authority in the eyes of the Supreme Court, regulators of any agency will face a chilling effect as they attempt to renew or create regulations.

“Whenever EPA is trying to regulate something either very politically sensitive or economically significant ... then it can only do so if it has clear, explicit statutory authority from Congress,” Masur said.

However, others doubt the West Virginia ruling will have that substantial of an effect.

Stan Meiburg, a former deputy administrator at EPA under the Obama administration, said the West Virginia case largely hinged on a subsection of the Clean Air Act agency employees have long known could be problematic. While he still believes the Supreme Court's decision unduly handicaps the agency, other programs with better precedent, such as those used to increase the fuel efficiency of cars, are more likely to survive, he believes.

“There will be a chilling effect ... but how much of an effect is hard to say,” Meiburg said.

What's next?

Policy experts say there are a range of possibilities stemming from the West Virginia decision.

To tackle climate change, the EPA may go ahead with new plans to reduce emissions from the energy sector — a step some environmental groups are urging, despite another potential legal challenge.

“EPA needs to get its proposal to revise carbon limits for power plants out for public review as soon as possible,” said Schaeffer of the Environmental Integrity Project.

FILE - Emissions rise from the smokestacks at the Jeffrey Energy Center coal power plant as the suns sets, near Emmett, Kansas, United States, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The U.N. health agency said Monday, April 4, 2022, nearly everybody in the world breathes air that doesn’t meet its standards for air quality, calling for more action to reduce fossil-fuel use, which generates pollutants that cause respiratory and blood-flow problems and lead to millions of preventable deaths each year. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File) ORG XMIT: LGK103
FILE - Emissions rise from the smokestacks at the Jeffrey Energy Center coal power plant as the suns sets, near Emmett, Kansas, United States, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The U.N. health agency said Monday, April 4, 2022, nearly everybody in the world breathes air that doesn’t meet its standards for air quality, calling for more action to reduce fossil-fuel use, which generates pollutants that cause respiratory and blood-flow problems and lead to millions of preventable deaths each year. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File) ORG XMIT: LGK103

Or the agency could work to fight greenhouse gas emissions in other ways. Schaeffer said the agency can implement more time-tested regulations on other harmful emissions from power plants that would also curb coal production. Others argue the EPA now has explicit approval to require coal and natural gas plants to install the latest generation of carbon-capturing equipment, or that the agency could focus on other greenhouse gasses like methane, which can leak from gas wells and landfills.

Others say it may be time to start looking for solutions outside the federal government.

Wood, the Virginia-based attorney who has represented the interests of industrial clients in federal cases, said she hopes the decision will result in environmental groups looking away from the EPA and toward working with corporations to improve environmental practices.

“There are ways of getting at it through companies themselves,” Wood said.

Meiburg, the former EPA deputy administrator, noted the Clean Air Act and Clean Water Act are decades old. With Congress deadlocked and unable to pass new legislation, and the court's conservative supermajority disinclined to allow EPA and other agencies to meet new challenges, there's not much recipe for success.

Instead, Meiburg believes significant victories could be won by focusing on state policies. In North Carolina, a Republican-controlled legislature worked with the state's Democratic governor to create a goal of 70% greenhouse gas reduction by 2030, he noted.

“I think the (Supreme Court decision) takes away a tool that could have been very helpful,” Meiburg said. “But it didn't take away every tool.”

Kyle Bagenstose covers climate change, chemicals, water and other environmental topics for USA TODAY. He can be reached at kbagenstose@gannett.com or on Twitter @kylebagenstose.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Climate change fight gets harder after Supreme Court rules on EPA case

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • San Jose Sharks fire coach Bob Boughner, assistants

    The San Jose Sharks have fired coach Bob Boughner and his staff two months after the regular season ended. The team confirmed the moves Friday, after reports surfaced Boughner and assistants John MacLean and John Madden were informed Thursday night they were being let go. Video coach Dan Darrow also was fired, and the Sharks said no replacements were immediately named. The organization is still in the middle of a lengthy search for a general manager after Doug Wilson stepped down after nearly tw

  • Reddick wins at Road America for 1st NASCAR Cup victory

    ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Tyler Reddick needed a little longer than expected to win in the NASCAR Cup Series. The circumstances of his triumph made it worth the wait. Reddick won Sunday at Road America by outdueling Chase Elliott, the defending champion on the course and the current points leader. The victory came in the 92nd start of his Cup career, which has included five second-place finishes. “It was just a huge sense of relief,” Reddick said. The Richard Childress Racing driver won by 3.304

  • Leading off: Nats examine Soto, Bosox check Bogaerts

    A look at what's happening around the majors on today: ___ SOTO SETBACK Washington star Juan Soto is being checked out after exiting a game early because of an injured left calf. The 23-year-old outfielder flexed and pointed to his left leg after making a throw in right in the third inning against Miami. He was taken out after being involved in a rundown in the fourth. Soto left Nationals Park to get an MRI. “We’ll re-evaluate him and see what’s going on,” manager Dave Martinez said. Soto, the f

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Andres Cubas scores first MLS goal as Vancouver Whitecaps slay LAFC 1-0

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps slayed a giant on Saturday. The Caps came in below the playoff line in Major League Soccer's Western Conference, and seemed to be in tough as they hosted league-leaders Los Angeles FC, a team that has dominated nearly every club in its path this season. While L.A. controlled play through much of the first half, Vancouver came on strong in the second. An 89th-minute goal from newcomer Andres Cubas gave the home side a crucial 1-0 victory. “We played really well

  • It's a Dogfight! Saint John, Hamilton meet in Memorial Cup final

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two teams that skated through distinctly different paths in the playoffs will meet Wednesday in the final of the 2022 Memorial Cup. The host Saint John Sea Dogs, who went 39 days between games after losing in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, will face the Hamilton Bulldogs, who posted a 16-3 post-season record en route to the Ontario Hockey League championship. It is the first Memorial Cup final since 2019, when the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies skate

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Oilers have major hurdles to overcome to bring back Evander Kane

    Ken Holland wants to keep Evander Kane with the Oilers but that won't be an easy task.

  • Wisdom's slam, 6 RBIs lift Cubs over Reds 15-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a grand slam and a solo homer en route to a career-high six RBIs, rookie Christopher Morel had a career-high five hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 15-7 Thursday night. The Cubs collected 23 hits off five pitchers, tying their season high from a 21-0 rout of the Pirates on April 23. Seven of those hits came in the eighth against outfielder Max Schrock, who allowed a two-run homer to P.J. Higgins and a solo shot to Morel. “It’s contagious, in a w

  • Volkanovski defends title, beats Holloway again at UFC 276

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alexander Volkanovski defeated Max Holloway for the third time Saturday night, defending his featherweight title by unanimous decision with a dominant striking performance at UFC 276. Volkanovski (25-1) extended his winning streak to 22 fights with a commanding display against Holloway (23-7), the former champion at 145 pounds. Volkanovski executed a sharp boxing game plan against one of the UFC's best punchers, bloodying Holloway's face early on and steadily increasing the puni

  • Vallee, Erlam satisfied with a fifth in 3m synchro at world diving championships

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Mia Vallee and Margo Erlam wrapped up their inaugural FINA World Diving Championships on Sunday with a fifth-place finish in the 3m synchro in Budapest, Hungary. The Canadian pair’s five-dive performance received 282.90 points from the judges. China’s Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani claimed gold with 343.14 points, followed by silver medallists Sayaka Mikami and Rin Kaneto of Japan with 303.00 points, and bronze medallists Maddison Keeney and Anabelle Smith of Australia with 294.12

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • Wheeler, Hoskins, Realmuto lift Phillies over Cardinals 4-0

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler threw seven shutout innings of four-hit ball and Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto slugged home runs as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 Sunday night. The Phillies won two of three games in the series against a team they are chasing for a National League wild-card spot. “A series win is always a plus,” Wheeler said. “Hopefully, we can continue this and keep it up." Since Rob Thomson took over as interim manager following the firing of Joe G

  • Dodgers go deep 3 times in 7-2 win over Padres

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman has been a consistent hitter in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The All-Star first baseman though was lacking in the power department for most of the season. That hasn't been the case over the past three weeks. Freeman hit his sixth home run since June 11 during the first inning of Saturday's game against San Diego. It was part of a three-homer barrage during a seven-pitch span in the inning as the Dodgers continued their dominance of the Padres

  • Police officer tries to stop Bowen Byram from rejoining Avalanche Stanley Cup parade

    Bowen Byram almost didn't make it back to the parade.

  • Canada's Vallee wins silver in three-metre springboard to earn second medal at worlds

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canada's Mia Vallee added to her medal haul at the world aquatics championships Saturday. The 21-year-old from Beaconsfield, Que., grabbed her second podium — and the country's third at the event in diving — with a silver in the women's three-metre springboard. Vallee finished with 329.00 points to pick up her second-career medal at the worlds after capturing bronze in Wednesday's one-metre springboard. She sat fifth after three dives Saturday, but moved up to third on her fo

  • CF Montreal looking for another MLS road victory against Los Angeles Galaxy

    Montreal has never fancied itself as much of a specialist on the road. Last season, the club only managed to win 15 of a possible 42 points away from home, significantly hurting their Major League Soccer playoff fight -- a bid they ultimately lost. However, the club has seemingly turned that around, becoming one of the best away teams in MLS and winning invaluable points in the process. "I don’t know if you can pinpoint one specific thing, I think we just acknowledged that road points are huge i