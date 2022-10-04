Big preseason debut for Kings rookie Keegan Murray in blowout win over Los Angeles Lakers

Jason Anderson
·4 min read
Mark J. Terrill/AP

Keegan Murray didn’t start in his preseason debut, but that didn’t stop him from showing why he was considered one of the most NBA-ready rookies in the 2022 draft.

Murray scored a game-high 16 points and tied for the team lead with six rebounds in a 105-75 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in the preseason opener for both teams Monday night at Crypto.com Arena.

Murray, who came out of Iowa as the No. 4 pick in the draft, made 7 of 11 from the field and 2 of 4 from 3-point range. He scored nine points in the third quarter to help the Kings open up a big lead after trailing by 10 in the first half.

Kings coach Mike Brown chose to start De’Aaron Fox and Kevin Huerter in the backcourt with Harrison Barnes, KZ Okpala and Domantas Sabonis in the frontcourt, the same group that dominated a 5-on-5 scrimmage Saturday at the team’s practice facility. The first five players off the bench were Murray, Davion Mitchell, Malik Monk, Richaun Holmes and Trey Lyles.

Brown has indicated he could experiment with different lineups during the preseason with multiple possibilities at the shooting guard and power forward positions.

“I’ll probably start the five that have a chance to start, but that group may not start at the end of the day,” Brown said. “We may change it up the next game. … Obviously, Fox is going to start for us. Domas is going to start for us. HB is going to start for us. But we’re kind of up in the air a little bit with the 2 and the 4 spot, and there are some guys that we feel have a real good chance to start for us in those spots, but we’re going to keep mixing those two spots around to see what we can get.”

Brown was forced to call an early timeout after the Kings were outscored 12-3 over the first 3:13. The Lakers went 5 of 7 from the field to start the game while the Kings went 1 of 6. Sacramento trailed 27-21 at the end of the first quarter after going 8 of 24 from the field and 2 of 7 from 3-point range.

The Lakers led 46-41 at the half. Neither team shot well. The Kings made just 32.7%. The Lakers were even worse, shooting 31.7%.

The game was going just as Brown predicted when asked what he expected to see.

“It’s going to be sloppy,” he said. “It’s going to be ugly. We could be up big or down big, I don’t know, but no matter what the score is or who’s out there, I want to compete on both sides of the ball.”

Brown elected to sit his starters in the second half. In their place, he started Mitchell, Monk, Murray, Lyles and Holmes. The Lakers went to their bench as well, sitting LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.

Davis finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds in 16 minutes. James was held to four points on 0-of-7 shooting with one rebound and two assists in 16 minutes. Westbrook, who has been the subject of trade talks, had five points, two rebounds and three assists.

Fox finished with 10 points, four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 16 minutes for Sacramento, although he went 4 of 12 from the field and 0 of 3 from 3-point range. Sabonis had four points, five rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

The Kings displayed superior depth with starters from both sides sitting out the second half. They outscored the Lakers 35-13 in the third quarter, carried a 76-59 lead into the fourth and went on to win by 30.

All 20 players on Sacramento’s training camp roster logged at least six minutes. Matthew Dellavedova was the only player who didn’t score.

Holmes, who endured a trying 2021-22 season while dealing with injuries and an ugly custody battle, had 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting with five rebounds. Monk added eight points and six rebounds for the Kings, who will play host to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday at Golden 1 Center.

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Montreal Canadiens' retooled front office is focused on player development

    MONTREAL — When Jeff Gorton signed on to become the Montreal Canadiens’ new executive vice-president of hockey operations last fall, the two pillars he wanted to improve were hockey development and analytics. The Canadiens headed into the first training camp of Gorton’s and general manager Kent Hughes’s era with a retooled hockey development team. New to the team are Olympic gold medallist Marie-Phillip Poulin as player development consultant, Scott Pellerin as hockey development consultant and

  • Donato scores in OT as Seattle Kraken edge Vancouver Canucks 4-3

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't a game that mattered in the standings, but head coach Bruce Boudreau was still disappointed in how his Vancouver Canucks let a third-period lead evaporate on Thursday. Coming into the final frame, the Canucks were up 3-1 on the visiting Seattle Kraken. Twenty minutes later, the game was tied, forcing overtime, where Ryan Donato scored to give the Kraken a 4-3 comeback win in the pre-season matchup. “That’s what we talked about in between periods, is winning teams protect th

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • What does Pascal Siakam need to become a top-5 player?

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam stated on media day that he has ambition to become a top 5 player in the NBA. How close is he to that? Where does he needs to improve and how can his teammates help? Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • Vote: Would you rather Blue Jays play Mariners or Rays in Wild Card Series?

    The Blue Jays will be playing either the Mariners or Rays this weekend. Which would you prefer?