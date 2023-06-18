Big Pokey, Houston Rapper and Screwed Up Click Member, Dead After Collapsing Onstage

"One of the pillars of our city," Bun B wrote in a tribute to Big Pokey

Bob Levey/Getty Big Pokey

Big Pokey, the Houston rapper and founding member of the Screwed Up Click collective, has died. He was 45.

Pokey, whose real name was Milton Powell, died after collapsing during a performance in Texas early Sunday, according to multiple reports and various social media messages from peers.

In a statement given to local news station KRIV, Pokey's publicist confirmed his death and said, "He was well-loved by his family, his friends, and his loyal fans."

"In the coming days, we will release information about his celebration of life and how the public can pay their respects," Pokey's publicist continued. "We ask that you respect his family and their privacy during this difficult time. Big Pokey will forever be 'The Hardest Pit in the Litter.'"

Big Pokey/Instagram Big Pokey

Pokey was performing late Saturday night into Sunday morning at Pour09 Bar & Rooftop in Beaumont, Texas, when he fell mid-performance, per a TMZ report.

The venue itself shared a message to fans early Sunday morning, writing on Facebook: "The Pour09 family would like to ask that you keep Big Pokey in your prayers at this time."

The musician gained notoriety through freestyling on the legendary DJ Screw's early Screw Tapes as a founding member of the Screwed Up Click, and is notably featured for six minutes on Screw's 35-minute track “June 27th."

In 1999, Pokey released his debut LP Hardest Pit in the Litter and album D-Game just a year later. In 2002, he shared his third album Da Sky’s Da Limit, before appearing on Paul Wall's “Sittin’ Sidewayz” three years later. The track peaked at No. 93 on the Billboard Hot 100.

He released his most recent album Sensei in 2021, and notably joined Megan Thee Stallion for the track “Southside Royalty Freestyle” off 2022's Traumazine, alongside Sauce Walka, Lil Keke and Mike D. "Shoutout @theestallion for putting on for the city," Pokey wrote at the time.

"I wasn’t ready for this," southern rap great Bun B wrote of Pokey on Instagram Sunday. "One of the most naturally talented artists in the city. Low key, humble mountain of a man who moved with honor and respect. He was easy to love and hard to hate."

"He’d pull up, do what he had to do and head home. One of the pillars of our city. If heart of gold was a person. Iconic member of the SUC. There will never be another and will be missed dearly. We love and honor you Sensei. Rest in heaven," he continued.

Wall shared a few clips and photos on Instagram himself, writing that Pokey was a "great mentor and friend."

"A trendsetter and leader," he said. "I am so blessed to have known #BigPokey My love, prayers, and condolences go out to your family. Rest in peace big bro. Sensei Forever #ripbigpokey"

Rapper Slim Thug also mourned the loss on Instagram, calling it a "sad day in the city."

"Htown legend 👑👑👑," he added.



