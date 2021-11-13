Big plays keep Blue Valley Northwest rolling in quarterfinal victory over Olathe North

Football is often all about the big plays. Blue Valley Northwest was full of them on Friday night.

In fact, it seemed that all of the big plays only fell the Blue Valley Northwest Huskies’ way as they defeated the Olathe North Eagles 56-27 in the Kansas Class 6A sectional round.

The Huskies (10-1) will host Blue Valley West (7-4) in the state semifinals on Nov. 19.

With just two games to go until potential state glory, the Huskies have pulled off a miraculous turnaround in recent years.

When head coach Clint Rider joined the program in 2017, Blue Valley Northwest had endured years of below .500 seasons and went 2-7 as recent as 2019.

“These seniors were 8th graders when I got here. We talked about coming together and building something special,” Rider said. “They stayed together, they believed in each other, and I think that’s what you’ve seen play out, and obviously their belief has filtered down to our younger classes.”

The game was billed to be one of the top games in the Kansas City metro, pitting the Eastern Kansas League champion Blue Valley Northwest against Sunflower League runner-up Olathe North.

It featured two teams that love to run the football — BVNW entered the game fifth in 6A in rushing yards with 2,558 yards on the season, while Olathe North (8-3)filtered in a spot behind with 2,201 yards.

Both teams could also boast pretty good run defenses, and that’s how things seemed to be playing out in the early going.

Outside of a roughing-the-kicker penalty that gave BVNW 15 yards and an automatic first down, neither team managed to move the chains until the second-to-last play of the first quarter when Eagles quarterback Noah Palmer connected with Brandon Shields on a 19-yard slant underneath.

But that’s not to say that it was scoreless at that point. BV Northwest had simply pulled out the big plays.

On the back end of Olathe North’s second three-and-out of the game, a punt from deep within Eagles territory was blocked and picked up by BV Northwest’s Gavin Biancalana, who returned the ball to the Olathe North 4-yard line.

“That blocked punt just juice-started everything and got everything going,” Rider said.

It took just one play for BV Northwest’s Grant Stubblefield to run the ball into the end zone, his first of four touchdowns on the night. It was also the first of eight rushing touchdowns from the Huskies, who didn’t find the end zone once in the air.

Another three-and-out for the Eagles was then met by a monstrous 91-yard touchdown run by Stubblefield on the first play of the next drive, giving the Huskies a 14-0 lead without actually moving the chains.

The play that led to Stubblefield’s 91-yard touchdown, and later a 62-yard touchdown run, was added to the playbook just two days prior to the game.

“My O-Line really stepped up and made really big holes for me to run through, and when I get open field it was hard to stop,” Stubblefield said.

The Huskies’ penchant for big plays continued into the second quarter when they managed to stuff the Eagles on fourth-and-2 in the midfield to take over with a short field.

Huskies quarterback Mikey Pauley then took over the show, first connecting with Stubblefield for a 34-yard reception, then running the ball himself for a 19-yard touchdown that extended the score to 21-0.

A further two touchdown runs from Pauley, sandwiching a 51-yard pass to senior wide receiver Max Muehlberger, essentially put the game to bed by halftime at 35-0. Pauley finished the game with BV Northwest’s other four rushing touchdowns.

The second half did see the Eagles air the ball a little bit more, resulting in three touchdown passes for Palmer.

The loss for Olathe North does see the end to marvelous high school careers for Palmer and senior wide receiver Jacob Parrish, who caught Olathe North’s first touchdown. The duo have been key contributors to the Eagles for three years.

“Those guys have been great leaders for us over the last three years,” Olathe North head coach Chris McCartney said. “They’re going to go on and do great things somewhere else, and we’ve got some young guys coming up that are going to have to fill into their shoes and can’t wait to have that opportunity. Life goes on, and this is what we do.”

Just when the Eagles seemed to be getting into some sort of groove early in the second half, the Huskies once again turned the tide with a huge play, but one that also felt somewhat self-inflicted by the Eagles.

After finally getting on the board, the Eagles made a stop but then were also stopped at their own 30-yard line.

An overthrown snap had the Olathe North kicker scrambling backward and brought down on his own 1-yard line. Stubblefield didn’t have to be asked twice to run the ball in on the following play, extending the lead to 42-7 and squash any sort of momentum the Eagles might have had.

“It feels really good,” Stubblefield said about the victory. “This is a goal that we’ve had since we were in the weight room in 8th grade together, so two more to go.

“We’ve just got to take it week by week, we learned against Aquinas,” he continued. “We can’t get too hot on ourselves, so we’ve just got to come out prepared for Blue Valley West next week and take it step by step.”