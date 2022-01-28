Big Narstie among line-up for new BBC Three celebrity adrenaline challenge show

Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter
·2 min read
Big Narstie, Joel Dommett and Nicola Adams will be among the famous faces going up against rapper Mist in BBC Three’s new celebrity adrenaline challenge series.

Singer-songwriter Chelcee Grimes, Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews and actor Ryan Thomas will also take part in the new programme, titled Gassed Up, which will launch next month.

It comes as BBC Three gets set to return as a broadcast channel from February 1.

Rapper Mist will take on a host of famous faces in the new BBC Three challenge show (Mohammed Ali/BBC/PA)
Each episode will see award-winning musician and petrolhead Mist take on the six celebrities in a variety of challenges.

They will learn tricks of the trade to handle high-octane vehicles – leading to a head-to-head track challenge.

Mist and the guests will be mentored and judged by expert driver Becky Evans, professional BMX racer Ryan Taylor and supercar dealer Rob Kelly.

Olympic champion boxer Adams, 39, said: “I am a big adrenaline junkie so becoming a drone expert and taking on Mist and Ryan in the ultimate game of hide and seek for this episode of Gassed Up was epic.

“Watch out BBC Three… you’ve never seen a show like this.”

Olympic boxer Nicola Adams joins the celebrity line-up for the new series (Niall Bradnick/BBC/PA)
Musician and internet personality Big Narstie, 36, added: “If you like cars, this is the show for you. If you don’t like cars, that’s your business.”

Matthews, 33, joked that Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel was not available so he had to step up, while Grimes, 29, said filming the show was “so different” but “such a great experience”.

Former Coronation Street actor Thomas, 37, said he “loved” taking on Mist during the challenges, adding: “Audiences can expect drifting, doughnuts and general chaos as we go head to head. I can’t wait for everyone to see this brilliant new series.

“Expect big stakes, big energy, big competition and big laughs.”

