These big-name musicians and comedians are coming to the Sacramento area in 2023
Some of the top names in music and comedy are coming to the Sacramento area in 2023, and tickets are still on sale.
See who’s performing and when:
Golden 1 Center
Carrie Underwood with Jimmie Allen
March 24
The country-pop artist and eight-time Grammy winner is performing her Denim and Rhinestones Tour with special guest Jimmie Allen. Tickets start at $52.86.
Stevie Nicks
March 26
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks will make a stop at Golden 1. Tickets go on sale Friday.
John Mayer
April 1
John Mayer is going on a solo acoustic tour. Tickets will go on sale Feb. 3.
Blink-182 with Turnstile
June 23
Blink-182 is taking its North American tour to Sacramento. The multi-platinum punk rock band will take the Golden 1 stage with Turnstile. Resale tickets start at $91.
Arctic Monkeys
Sept. 27
The Arctic Monkeys are also going on its North American tour. The Irish alternative rock band will be in Sacramento in September. Resale tickets start at $81.
See the rest of events at Golden 1 Center.
Monster trucks, bull riding and basketball in Sacramento: Here’s what’s coming to Golden 1
Toyota Amphitheater
Nickleback
July 8
Award-winning rock band Nickleback is taking its Let’s Get Rollin’ tour to Wheatland’s Toyota Amphitheater. Tickets go on sale Friday.
Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top
Aug. 11
Lynyrd Skynyrd’s The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour is stopping at Wheatland. Tickets start at $29.50.
See other events at the Toyota Amphitheater.
Hard Rock Sacramento at Fire Mountain
Chris Tucker
April 1
Comedian and actor Christ Tucker is performing at Hard Rock casino in Wheatland. Tickets start at $41.50.
Sting with Joe Sumner
April 12 and 13
Sting, English singer and songwriter, will be at Hard Rock for his My Songs tour for two days. Tickets for the April 12 show start at $146 and resale tickets for the April 13 concert start at $161.
Ali Wong
May 6
Comedian, author and actress Ali Wong will be performing in May. Tickets start $315.
Earth, Wind & Fire
June 16
Iconic band Earth, Wind & Fire is coming to the Sacramento area. The band is in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and has been recognized with nine Grammy Awards. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday.
See the rest of Hard Rock’s calendar of events.
What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.