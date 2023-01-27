These big-name musicians and comedians are coming to the Sacramento area in 2023

Some of the top names in music and comedy are coming to the Sacramento area in 2023, and tickets are still on sale.

See who’s performing and when:

Golden 1 Center

Carrie Underwood with Jimmie Allen

March 24

The country-pop artist and eight-time Grammy winner is performing her Denim and Rhinestones Tour with special guest Jimmie Allen. Tickets start at $52.86.

Stevie Nicks

March 26

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks will make a stop at Golden 1. Tickets go on sale Friday.

John Mayer

April 1

John Mayer is going on a solo acoustic tour. Tickets will go on sale Feb. 3.

Blink-182 with Turnstile

June 23

Blink-182 is taking its North American tour to Sacramento. The multi-platinum punk rock band will take the Golden 1 stage with Turnstile. Resale tickets start at $91.

Arctic Monkeys

Sept. 27

The Arctic Monkeys are also going on its North American tour. The Irish alternative rock band will be in Sacramento in September. Resale tickets start at $81.

Toyota Amphitheater

Nickleback

July 8

Award-winning rock band Nickleback is taking its Let’s Get Rollin’ tour to Wheatland’s Toyota Amphitheater. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top

Aug. 11

Lynyrd Skynyrd’s The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour is stopping at Wheatland. Tickets start at $29.50.

Hard Rock Sacramento at Fire Mountain

Chris Tucker

April 1

Comedian and actor Christ Tucker is performing at Hard Rock casino in Wheatland. Tickets start at $41.50.

Sting with Joe Sumner

April 12 and 13

Sting, English singer and songwriter, will be at Hard Rock for his My Songs tour for two days. Tickets for the April 12 show start at $146 and resale tickets for the April 13 concert start at $161.

Ali Wong

May 6

Comedian, author and actress Ali Wong will be performing in May. Tickets start $315.

Earth, Wind & Fire

June 16

Iconic band Earth, Wind & Fire is coming to the Sacramento area. The band is in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and has been recognized with nine Grammy Awards. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday.

