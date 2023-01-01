Big movies to look forward to in 2023: Aquaman, Barbie, Indiana Jones and more

Hollywood was still struggling to regain its relationship with theatergoers in 2022, but things definitely started looking up at the end of the year (thanks, “Avatar: The Way of Water.” Way to go!).

As we head into 2023, there are even more big movies to look forward to. Here’s a look at some of the big titles coming our way. (Release dates and titles are subject to change.)

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” There they go throwing that “last” word around again like it actually means anything. But here we find lovable male stripper Mike Lane (Channing Tatum, whose abs seem to multiply with every installment) taking to the stage once again when a business deal that went bust leaves him broke and bartending in Florida. Aw, poor fella! (Feb. 10)

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania“ Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), along with Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), explore the Quantum Realm, where they embark on a wild adventure. Of course, it’s the Quantum Realm, not Disneyland! (Feb. 17)

“Scream 6” In the next installment, the survivors of the Ghostface killings leave small town Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter in New York City. Ghostface takes Manhattan! (March 10)

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” Zachary Levi returns as Billy Batson /Shazam!, who this time takes on the villainous Hespera (Helen Mirren) and Kalypso (Lucy Liu), daughters of the Greek titan Atlas. I was never very good at history. (March 17)

“John Wick: Chapter 4” Keanu Reeves returns as the legendary hit man for the fourth entry in the super-stabby franchise. Here, Wick takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Japan to Berlin. Hope he’s a frequent flier member! (March 24)

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” Still reeling from the loss of Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own. The rest of the usual suspects return (hi, Groot!). (May 5)

“Fast X” There’s probably some kind of a plot, but who cares? Just give us fast cars and blow stuff up! Most of the ridiculously photogenic cast returns, led by Vin Diesel. (May 19)

“The Little Mermaid” Disney’s lavish “live-action” (really? Underwater?) adaptation of its animated classic about a young mermaid who makes a deal with a sea witch to trade her beautiful voice for human legs so she can discover the world above water and impress a prince. Rob Marshall (”Chicago”) directs relative newcomer Halle Bailey as Ariel, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula and Javier Bardem as King Triton. (May 26)

“Killers of the Flower Moon” Martin Scorsese’s historical epic follows members of the Osage tribe who are murdered under mysterious circumstances in the 1920s, sparking a major FBI investigation involving J. Edgar Hoover. Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro lead a sprawling cast. Expect heavy awards buzz. (May, exact date unknown)

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” Not much is known about the fifth installment in the franchise, other than star Harrison Ford returns. Indy! (June 30)

“Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning - Part One” Tom Cruise returns for the seventh entry in the long-running series. Again, that’s all we know. Except that I’m sure he did a lot of his own stunts. Ouch! (July 14)

“Oppenheimer“ Director Christopher Nolan (”Inception”) follows up the trippy “Tenet” with this look at American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. Also starring Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr. and Gary Oldman. (July 21)

“Barbie” Live-action tale based on the adventures of the beloved children’s doll, with Margot Robbie starring as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken. Collect the whole set! (July 21)

“The Marvels” Brie Larson returns as Carol Danvers for this sequel to 2019’s “Captain Marvel.” Yep, that’s about all we know. (July 28)

“Dune: Part Two” This sequel will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he unites with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Denis Villeneuve (”Arrival”) again directs. (Nov. 3)

“Wonka” Follows a young Willy Wonka (Timothée Chalamet) and how he met the colorful Oompa-Loompas on one of his earliest adventures. (Dec. 15)

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” Jason Momoa returns as the sea-bound superhero for this sequel, who this time forges an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally (of course) in a bid to save Atlantis and the rest of the planet. Thanks, Aquaman! (Dec. 25)

