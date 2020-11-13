Big Mouth season 4 heads to summer camp: Watch the first trailer

It's time to freak out because the first Big Mouth season 4 trailer has arrived. Coincidentally, everyone in the show this time around is also freaking out.

The theme of season 4, premiering on Netflix this Dec. 4, is anxiety. How appropriate for 2020. The kids — including Nick (Nick Kroll), Jessi (Jessi Klein), and Andrew (John Mulaney) — head off to Camp Mohegan Sun for the summer before 8th grade where they are plagued with Tito the Mosquito (voiced by Maria Bamford), a.k.a. the Anxiety Mosquito. Now, everyone is dealing with the anxiety of growing up, figuring out who they are, and accepting themselves.

View photos

Netflix

Among the new guest stars on the voice cast roster is Zach Galifianakis as Gratitoad, a toad who's ready to help the kids not become completely owned by their anxiety, even though the all the anxiety mosquitos are turning in gargantuan Kaiju beasts.

John Oliver can be heard in the trailer voicing camp counselor Harry, while Seth Rogen voices camper Seth Goldberg. Sterling K. Brown, Lena Waithe, Josie Totah, Quinta Brunson, Paul Giamatti, Maya Erskine, and Anna Konkle are also on the docket.

View photos

Netflix

Season 4 will further introduce actress Ayo Edebiri as the new voice of Missy in the penultimate and finale episodes before taking a larger role in continuing seasons. The character's original voice actress, Jenny Slate, bowed out of the role, stating that "Black characters on an animated show should be played by Black people."

View photos

Netflix

Watch the trailer above which also promises to feature what Netflix dubs as "The Hugest Period Ever."

