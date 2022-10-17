Big Mouth 's Nick Kroll Jokes That He Dreams in Victorian Romance Novels

Nick Kroll

Peter yang/august

Actor Nick Kroll knows how to woo his wife, landscape artist Lily Kwong — even when he's asleep.

When asked about the last dream he remembers, Kroll reveals he talks a lot in his sleep. "My wife says I have a somewhat chivalrous voice when I do," he says in this week's issue. "Like in the middle of the night, I've blurted out: 'I will watch over you, nay, I will protect you.' I clearly dream in weird Victorian romance novels."

Kroll, 44, who currently is starring in his new standup special, Little Big Boy, and the animated series Big Mouth, both on Netflix, spoke to PEOPLE for its One Last Thing page.

Last perfect day off: This past weekend going to different playgrounds with my son [Leo]. You've got to provide your child with a plethora of slides and swings to expose him to the finer things in life.

Last time I was recognized for my voice: Two days ago this father and son were walking by, and the son said, "Is that guy famous?" The father said, "Sort of. Do you remember the movie Sing?" So I started talking to him like Gunter the pig. The boy just looked confused and they walked away.

Last obsession: Always and forever, salt and vinegar potato chips. If I don't have them at the house, they slowly appear out of the bushes. I've heard there's a salt and vinegar martini somewhere in New York, so now I'm in search of that.

Last time my son made me laugh: He's really into high fives right now. When he's in his stroller, he holds his hands out to anyone walking by. It's very telling who wants to return the high five to a 1 1⁄2-year-old and who does not.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Little Big Boy and Bigmouth are both streaming on Netflix.