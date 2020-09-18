‘Big Mouth’s Maya Rudolph Wins First Emmy For Voicing Connie The Hormone Monstress

Big Mouth’s Maya Rudolph won her first Emmy on Thursday for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance, for the character of Connie the Hormone Monstress.

On Night 4 of the remotely-conducted Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Rudolph wasn’t present with a pre-taped acceptance speech. But she prevailed over an elite set of voice-over contenders, including Wanda Sykes (Crank Yankers), Nancy Cartwright (The Simpsons) and Hank Azaria (The Simpsons), as well as first-time nominees Leslie Odom Jr. (Central Park) and Taika Waititi (The Mandalorian).

This year, Rudolph was nominated for three Emmys, bringing her to a career total of six. Soon, she will compete against herself in the category of Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, with nods for her turns on The Good Place and Saturday Night Live.

Created by Jennifer Flackett, Andrew Goldberg, Nick Kroll and Mark Levin, Big Mouth centers on teenage friends who find their lives complicated by the highs and lows of puberty. In the Netflix comedy, Connie is the counterpart to the boys’ Hormone Monster, who encourages their female peers to lean into their sexuality.

Apart from Rudolph’s nod, the series was recognized in 2020, as it was last year, with a nomination for Outstanding Animated Program—an award which has yet to be given out. Returning for its fourth season later this year, it has at least two additional seasons also on the way.

