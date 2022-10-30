‘Big Mouth’ Co-Creators Want to See The Kids Tackle High School

Natalie Oganesyan
·3 min read

In keeping with animation tradition, “Big Mouth” co-creator Andrew Goldberg assumed that — like “The Simpsons” or “South Park” before it — the adult-geared series would remain stagnant in time. So much for Charles Bradley’s “Changes” theme song.

Thankfully, though, no one else agreed: The crux of the in-your-face, earnest and raunchy Netflix show about puberty is just that — the rapid changes that occur in adolescence, from the pesky zits to the growing emotional maturity that stops everything in its tracks.

“Puberty is a defined time of life, and our kids are getting older in the show,” fellow co-creator Mark Levin told TheWrap in an interview. “Bart Simpson has been the same age for 30 years or whatever, but for our show, we really want to progress them through time, and they’re moving through eighth grade now. We want to be able to tell the story of puberty as a time of life, and when we move through that time, we’ll see where we’re at with the show, but we’re definitely still in it. We got a lot of stories left to tell.”

Also Read:
‘Inside Job’ Part 2 Adds Adam Scott as an Illuminati in First Clip, Sets November Release (Video)

With a writers room already open for “Big Mouth” Season 7, executive producers Levin, Goldberg, Jennifer Flackett and Nick Kroll expect to move beyond that goalpost, though they’re not exactly certain how many additional seasons that would entail.

“We would like to see our kids in high school,” Goldberg said. “I think that would be really interesting and fun just because, like you said, it is unusual — one of the things about animation is usually they remain the same age. To be honest, that was my assumption when we first started. I remember [Levin and Flackett] were like, ‘I disagree.’ And I remember Victor Quinaz, one of our writers, really vehemently disagreed. What really convinced me was Victor said, ‘The show is all about changing. How could they not change?’ And I was like, ‘Well, OK, yeah, you’re right.’”

The comedy has already toyed with notions of the future, exploring a post-apocalyptic scenario where the future wealthy and lonely version of Nick (Kroll) has to choose the perfect plus-one with whom to flee Earth in the self-titled Season 4 episode “Nick Starr.” In a brief post-credits clip in Season 6, older and jaded iterations of Nick and Jay (Jason Mantzoukas) make good on their promise to complete the final two notches of the Rice Purity Test the latter wasn’t able to check off back in middle school.

Also Read:
Netflix Quietly Cancels Mike Judge and Greg Daniels’ Adult Animated Series ‘Bad Crimes’ Mid-Production

“Part of the flash forwards, to me, are about this idea that your future is not fixed, and that everything you do when you’re 13, 14 weirdly does impact what you become and you have all these different paths to go down at this age,” Goldberg explained.

As for what else is in store for the sprawling world of “Big Mouth” (which now includes the workplace comedy “Human Resources”), the co-creators tease another special in the vein of the show’s previous Valentine’s Day and Christmas shenanigans.

“One could call it a Fourth of July episode,” Goldberg said — at which point Flackett chimed in, “One could, yeah” — “in a future season that we’re working on, that is not what you would expect for a Fourth of July episode. Should I leave it at that? Is that tease-y enough?”

All episodes of “Big Mouth” Season 6 are now streaming on Netflix.

Also Read:
Jason Bateman, Jude Law Team for Netflix Limited Series ‘Black Rabbit’

Latest Stories

  • Flames coach Darryl Sutter goes viral explaining why Huberdeau briefly left game

    Jonathan Huberdeau briefly left Saturday's game against the Oilers and Darryl Sutter was extremely honest about why.

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime bests world No. 1 Alcaraz to advance to Swiss Indoors final

    BASEL, Switzerland — Felix Auger-Aliassime is playing some of the best tennis of his career and recent opponents have had no answer for him. The Montreal native defeated world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 6-2 to book his ticket to the Swiss Indoors final on Saturday. He will next play Holger Rune in Sunday's final with eyes on his third consecutive ATP Tour title. Auger-Aliassime entered the tournament having won the Firenze Open and European Open in back-to-back weeks. “It’s amazing," Auger-Aliass

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Canada's roster for women's hockey Rivalry Series against U.S. loaded with gold

    CALGARY — Canada's roster for the first three games of its women's Rivalry Series against the U.S. features 16 players who won both Olympic and world hockey championship gold this year. Canada's 23-player lineup announced on Wednesday features veteran forwards Marie-Philip Poulin, Brianne Jenner, Sarah Nurse as well as defender Jocelyne Larocque and goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens. The seven-game series opens Nov. 15 in Kelowna, B.C., followed two days later with Game 2 in Kamloops, B.C. The U.S.

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Atletico Ottawa supporters have high hopes for CPL Final

    As Atletico Ottawa prepares for its Sunday evening championship game against Forge FC, team supporters continue to express hope for what a Canadian Premier League championship would mean for soccer in this city in the years to come. The last time Ottawa came this close to a soccer championship, the team was called the Fury, the league was the North American Soccer League, and the result was a loss to the New York Cosmos, in New York. But this time around, the final will be played at 6 p.m. ET at

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Canadian pairs duo Brooke McIntosh, Benjamin Mimar excited for senior Grand Prix debut on home ice

    Despite making their partnership official just days before the pandemic hit, Brooke McIntosh and Benjamin Mimar are still one of Canada's newest and youngest Canadian pairs teams ready to make their senior Grand Prix debut Oct. 29 at Skate Canada in Mississauga, Ont. "It's definitely been a wild ride," McIntosh said recently. "I don't think we would've thought that we'd have two Grand Prix going into our first senior season when we first got together." Having said that, there seems to be few ner

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Canada women to play two international soccer friendlies in Brazil next month

    Canada will head to South America next month for a pair of women's friendlies against Brazil during the November FIFA international window. The seventh-ranked Canadians will take on No. 9 Brazil on Nov. 11 and Nov. 15. Location of the games in Brazil was not announced. "We are excited to end the year with two great games against Brazil," Canada coach Bev Priestman said in a statement. "We know both of our nations have a rich history when playing each other in big moments. Given some of the roste

  • Stevens leads Stampeders to 36-10 win over Roughriders, Mitchell saluted

    CALGARY — Bo Levi Mitchell handed the game ball to fellow quarterback Tommy Stevens after the Calgary Stampeders capped their 2022 regular season with a 36-10 win over the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday. It was a poignant move because Mitchell, Calgary's all-time leading passer and twice the CFL's Most Outstanding Player, had walked off McMahon Stadium's turf for likely the last time as a Stampeder. In the final year of his contract, and with starter Jake Maier recently signing a

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat

  • Former NHLer Ryan Kesler recalls the time he nearly fought John Tortorella

    Kesler joined the Spittin' Chiclets podcast recently and detailed a wild exchange between him and the fiery coach during a 2014 practice.

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Senators' Josh Norris could miss entire season with shoulder injury

    Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith is reportedly not confident forward Josh Norris will return to the team in 2022-23.