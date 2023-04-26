Big Moe's Kitchen Is Continuing Expansion

DEARBORN, MI / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2023 / Big Moe's Kitchen is a Dearborn-based restaurant chain with new locations popping up across Michigan and is working on expanding nationwide. Big Moe's Kitchen currently has five storefronts in Garden City, Dearborn, Grand Blanc, and two newer spots in Oxford and Canton, Michigan. The restaurant chain is soon to open its latest location which is a food truck, with talks of possibly expanding to Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York in the future.

Big Moe's Kitchen, Wednesday, April 26, 2023, Press release picture

Big Moe's Kitchen boasts a family-style American menu with a wide selection of chicken, steak, smoked brisket, shrimp, wings, wraps, cheesesteaks, salads, and even smoothies. Providing comfort food at its finest, Big Moe's Kitchen was founded by Moe El-Hamawi , a serial entrepreneur and chef also known as Big Moe. Big Moe's Kitchen opened in 2016 and has succeeded through struggle, hard work, and commitment.

The restaurant first opened as a small 600-square-foot restaurant inside a gas station in Wayne, Michigan, before moving a year later to a 900-square-foot spot in Garden City, a location that is still in operation. On the first day at that new spot, the restaurant only made $73 in sales, but every customer left impressed. Eventually, news got around about Big Moe's Kitchen and its top cuisine, and loyal customers have come flooding in ever since.

Big Moe's Kitchen strongly believes in building a TEAM culture and having the right management and staff. One crucial person at Big Moe's Kitchen is Hassan Jomaa . Hass is Big Moe's brother-in-law, partner, and Big Moe's Kitchen Vice President and Operations Manager. Along with Big Moe, he started the Garden City location in 2017 and has been an integral part of the success of Big Moe's Kitchen.

Over the years, Big Moe's Kitchen has continued growing and has opened new spots in Dearborn, Grand Blanc, Oxford, and Canton, Michigan. Now the restaurant is set to open a brand new location in Detroit, bringing Big Moe's flavor to the motor city. Their coveted Bam Bam Shrimp and the same great service and menu options will soon be accessible at a storefront in Michigan's largest city.

Story continues

For more information on Big Moe's Kitchen or its grand opening in Detroit, check out their website or Instagram.

ABOUT:

Big Moe's Kitchen is a carryout and dine-in restaurant with locations across Michigan with plans to expand nationwide. Founded by Moe El-Hamawi, aka Big Moe, in 2016, the restaurant now operates out of five locations in Michigan and a couple of food trucks in Michigan and Atlanta. Their menu offers a vast selection of items, from smoked brisket to wraps, wings, shrimp, and even smoothies. Big Moe graduated from Schoolcraft College in Livonia with a degree in Culinary Arts. Before launching Big Moe's Kitchen, he also honed his skills while working and training with many famous chefs at the Detroit Athletic Club.

CONTACT:

Big Moe's Kitchen

https://www.bigmoeskitchen.com/

https://www.instagram.com/bigmoeskitchen/

SOURCE: Big Moe's Kitchen





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/751533/Big-Moes-Kitchen-Is-Continuing-Expansion



