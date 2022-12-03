Big Lots Third Quarter 2023 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Third Quarter 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$1.20b (down 9.8% from 3Q 2022).

  • Net loss: US$103.0m (loss widened by US$98.7m from 3Q 2022).

  • US$3.56 loss per share (further deteriorated from US$0.14 loss in 3Q 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Big Lots EPS Misses Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 19%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 2.9% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 4.2% growth forecast for the Multiline Retail industry in the US.

Performance of the American Multiline Retail industry.

The company's shares are down 4.5% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It is worth noting though that we have found 3 warning signs for Big Lots (2 don't sit too well with us!) that you need to take into consideration.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

