Big Little Lies Season 3 Is a Go, Nicole Kidman Announces — Watch Video

Pack your bags, it looks like we’re taking a trip back to Monterey.

On Friday, during a Q&A at an event hosted by the LPGA during the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Fla., Big Little Lies star and exec producer Nicole Kidman casually announced that a third season is happening.

“I loved Big Little Lies,” she said in a video posted to the Deuxmoi Instagram account when asked about her favorite roles, before adding, “We will be bringing you a third one, just FYI.”

HBO declined to comment on Kidman’s quasi-renewal announcement.

Kidman has already documented her strong desire to re-team with co-stars Reese Witherspoon (also an EP), Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz and Laura Dern on a third chapter of the Emmy-winning franchise, telling TVLine in Oct. 2020, “There are so many great stories to tell and I am open to all the different horizons. We all love each other and want to work together. We’re deeply intertwined now. Whether that [camaraderie yields] a story that will be fascinating and complex and important, that’s a different thing. It would need to be a story that makes our jaws drop.”

And although fellow executive producer David E. Kelley has previously acknowledged the myriad logistical obstacles that stand in the way of a potential Season 3 — namely the cast’s busy schedules — he told TVLine last year, “None of us have given up on the idea of bringing the band back together.”

Meanwhile, the untimely death of Big Little Lies‘ EP (and Season 1 director) Jean-Marc Vallée in 2021 seemingly served as another hurdle, as Kravitz noted last year.

“I can’t imagine going on without him,” she shared to GQ. “He really was the visionary for that show.”

