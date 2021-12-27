Big Little Lies director Jean-Marc Vallée found dead at his cabin in Quebec

Quebecois director Jean-Marc Vallée. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jean-Marc Vallée, the award-winning Canadian film and TV director behind hit series Big Little Lies and films Dallas Buyer's Club and Wild, was found dead this weekend at his cabin outside Quebec City, Canada, Variety reports. The cause was not immediately known.

According to his publicist, the death was unexpected, writes The New York Times. Vallée was 58.

"Jean-Marc Vallée was a brilliant, fiercely dedicated filmmaker, a truly phenomenal talent who infused every scene with a deeply visceral, emotional truth," read a statement released by HBO, who collaborated with Vallée on a number of projects including Big Little Lies and Sharp Objects, starring Reese Witherspoon and Amy Adams, respectively. Vallée was set to direct another upcoming series for the premium cable network, per Variety.

"Jean-Marc stood for creativity, authenticity and trying things differently. He was a true artist and a generous, loving guy. Everyone who worked with him couldn't help but see the talent and vision he possessed. He was a friend, creative partner and an older brother to me," said his producing partner Nathan Ross in a statement.

"The maestro will sorely be missed but it comforts knowing his beautiful style and impactful work he shared with the world will live on."

Vallée was known for his "naturalistic" and "generous" filmmaking, and for often taking up projects that centered strong, complex female leads, writes the Times. He is survived by two children and three siblings.

You may also like

It's unrealistic to ban football. But it might not be ethical to watch it, either.

Biden tries a harsher COVID message

Solutions Crossword and Sudoku - Issue: December 24, 2021