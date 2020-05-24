The 'Big Little Lies' cast provides meals to frontline workers

Photo credit: Frederick M. Brown - Getty Images

Even though Big Little Lies Season 3 is still just a dream, the show's stars continue to demonstrate why we fell in love with them in the first place.

Working with Frontline Foods to support female-owned restaurants, the Monterey Five—Reese Witherspoon, Zoë Kravitz, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, and Shailene Woodley—chose five cities in which to help make and deliver meals to essential hospital and health care workers during the pandemic.

Witherspoon shared an update about the deliveries on Instagram and wrote: "The Monterey Five are back… and this time for a great cause!

"The #BigLittleLies cast teamed up with @FrontlineFoods to sponsor meals for medical heroes in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Nashville, New Orleans, and New York City who are working tirelessly to keep us safe and healthy. This amazing cause not only supports frontline workers, but also supports local restaurants!"

The Legally Blonde star also thanked Kerry Washington and the cast of Scandal for inspiring the Big Little Lies stars to get involved with the incredible endeavour.

Dern also posted about the cause, sharing: "All of the restaurants we partnered with are women-owned small businesses or have a female chef! The cities we sponsored are very close to our hearts and the communities have been hit hard."

Last year, Big Little Lies creator David E Kelley dampened expectations of a third season of the award-winning drama, although Nicole Kidman revealed that she and Reese Witherspoon were "exploring" the possibility of more misadventures with the Monterey five.

"Reese and I just spoke literally two days ago and we were going, 'Yeah…' I mean we were both saying it's one of the best experiences we've ever had. It's definitely not right now, but we're definitely exploring it," Kidman explained last year.







Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the 2020 Producers Guild Awards in January 2019, Kidman has since said: "You have to ask Reese [Witherspoon]... [We] were just texting.

"That's what we're going to see if we can do, but right now it's certainly more of a dream than it is a reality... Sorry to say, but maybe one day."

