The Big ‘Lick’ Back? Chambers starts revenge season, battering Cardinal Gibbons in SC

The 2022 Chambers High football team has a motto for the season: “Lick Back,” a phrase that means to get revenge on everybody you think has done you wrong.

With a new coach, without a star running back, and coming off a stunning loss in the state final, the Cougars feel as though North Carolina has kind of forgotten about them.

They want you to know that The Chambers’ Era is not over yet.

Week 1 of the “Lick Back” season went pretty well, with Chambers avenging its state championship loss to Cardinal Gibbons, the No. 1 ranked team in North Carolina.

Chambers’ 28-14 win was built with a powerful defense that didn’t give much and a powerful offensive line that just wore down a Gibbons’ defense that returned seven starters and was the obvious strength of the team.

That Chambers put the game away with a run-heavy drive that chewed up much of the third quarter was a big statement. The Cougars did it without two-time all-state running back Daylan Smothers, who transferred to West Charlotte, and without head coach Glenwood Ferebee, who is now at Virginia Tech after leading the Cougars to three straight state finals appearances and two rings

Without Smothers, Chambers gave the ball to players like Jordan Thompson and Prince Caldwell and Braylon Vinson, whose 5-yard run with 3:08 in the third quarter gave Chambers a two-touchdown lead. Vinson had two touchdowns in the game.

Without Ferebee, new offensive coordinator Donald Littlejohn showed off a new spread offense that often featured four and five receivers, and new coach Brandon Wiggins also had his team morph into the style that he prefers: a power running team.

Both versions of Chambers were good.

Other than a boatload of penalties -- including multiple 15-yarders and two that took away touchdowns -- Chambers acquitted itself quite well. The Cougars have speed everywhere, enough size, and they also have a rather large chip on their shoulders.

They feel a lot of people don’t think they can reach a fifth straight N.C. large-class state final.

Saturday, they looked like they have the talent to make a serious run at it.

First half highlights

▪ Chambers started fast, scoring on its offensive second play -- a 73-yard pass from QB Bubba Camp to new NC State commit KC Concepcion.

▪ Gibbons, meanwhile, got three short fields in a row to start the game and answered on the third one, with a 19-yard pass from Brock Chappell to Connor Clark late in the first quarter. The Crusaders led 7-6.

▪ After a big defensive stop, where Gibbons stopped Chambers at the 1, the Crusaders managed one first down but were forced to punt, short of the 20. A bad snap got past the punter and went out of the end zone. The safety gave Chambers an 8-7 lead and the ball back.

Chambers drove to the Gibbons 3, but had a delay of game penalty before Gibbons sophomore Corban McDaniel intercepted Camp in the end zone.

▪ Chambers kept coming though, getting a defensive stop and then converting a third and 22 on a 40-yard Camp scramble. But back-to-back penalties took away a 20-yard touchdown pass and a 15-yard run. Chambers landed at the Gibbons 31.

This time, though, Chambers did find a way to score with Camp finding Zion Booker with a 5-yard score with 16 seconds left in the first half. A two-point conversion failed and Chambers led 14-7 at the break.

Three who made a difference

Corbin McDaniel, Cardinal Gibbons: Had two interceptions, one in the end zone in the first half and one on Chambers’ first possession of the second half, with his team down 14-7. McDaniel is a sophomore.

Kevin Concepcion, Chambers: Big play to start the game, and was hold-your-breath exciting every time he touched the ball. Concepcion picked NC State over UNC before the game began.

Jordan Thompson, Chambers: Two sacks on defense, some good carries on offense and even played on special teams. He also had a fumble recovery at the 8 that he returned for a 92-yard score but a penalty negated it and gave Chambers the ball at Gibbons’ 35 at the end of the third quarter.

What’s Next

Chambers hosts Virginia power Highland Springs Friday. Gibbons plays in New Jersey at Bergen Catholic.

Game Summary

Chambers 6 8 7

Gibbons 7 0 0

First Quarter

JC: KC Concepcion 73 pass from Bubba Camp (kick failed)

CG: Brock Chappell 19 pass from Connor Clark (Daniel Monti kick)

Second Quarter

JC: Safety

JC: Zion Booker 5 pass from Camp (pass failed)

Third Quarter

JC: Braylon Vinson 5 run (Pedro Martinez kick)

Fourth Quarter

JC: Vinson 5 run (Martinez kick)

CG: Landen Lawrence 38 pass from Clark (Monti kick)

