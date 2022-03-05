The Big Leap canceled at Fox after a single season

The Big Leap has taken its final bow on Fox.

The dance dramedy starring Scott Foley and Simone Recasner has been canceled at the network after one season, EW has confirmed. Network bosses are said to have loved the series' spirit and aspirational story, but it failed to make a dent in the ratings. The Big Leap, which ended its 11-episode run in December, averaged a 0.4 rating among the all-important 18-49 demographic and 2.8 million multiplatform viewers.

Featuring a show within a show, The Big Leap followed contestants on the titular reality series designed to bring amateur dancers together to mount a production of Swan Lake for television. Foley made his return to TV as the show's scheming producer, Nick Smart. His nefarious tendencies were balanced out by the earnestness of contestants such as single mom Gabby (Recasner) and unlucky-in-love and laid-off blue-collar worker Mike (Jon Rudnitsky). The program combined the choreography and concept of So You Think You Can Dance with the feel of a network drama.

THE BIG LEAP

Sandy Morris/FOX. Scott Foley on 'The Big Leap'

Ahead of the show's fall premiere, Recasner told EW how much creating it meant to her. "It means more than I can say it. It is something I didn't see for myself, even as a trained person who is very much planning to make a career in this industry," she said. "I did not envision network TV embracing me in this way. I'm actively learning what it means as I'm going. It feels so monumental, and on a deeply personal level. I hope it makes people feel vindicated or good or empowered."

The cast also featured Teri Polo, Piper Perabo, Kevin Daniels, Ser'Darius Blain, Mallory Jansen, and Anna Grace Barlow, and the creative team included creator and executive producer Liz Heldens, director and executive producer Jason Winer, and executive producer Sue Naegle. The Big Leap was produced by 20th Television and Fox Entertainment.

Related content: