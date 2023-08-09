Big Iron Show N Shine delivers big

The sound of audible gasps and multiple “oh my!” exclamations came from several River Valley Cancer Cancer Support Group members as the Big Iron Show N Shine co-chairs made the big reveal.

At a special presentation on Aug 8 at Stockford Reefer Services in Woodstock, co-chairs Matthew Stockford and Tylor Home displayed the ceremonial cheque showing the breathtaking number — $43,162.56 raised during the July 22 fundraising event.

Cancer support group president Doug Graham said members, who volunteered their efforts in support of the event, knew Big Iron was successful, but they didn’t know how successful.

“This is amazing, guys,” he told Stockford and Home and several of the event’s significant sponsors on hand for the cheque presentation.

The second annual Big Iron event committed all funds raised from this year’s trucking industry showcase to the River Valley Cancer Support Group – Susie Fund in honour of Stockford’s late mother.

The success of the truck show served as a reminder of what can be accomplished when several groups work together. Despite being held on a busy summer Saturday in Woodstock, the show featured approximately 90 trucks on display, an estimated 1,500 guests, numerous volunteers and as many as 60 generous sponsors.

“Everyone plays their part,” said Home, a trucker who originated the idea three years ago with a smaller-scale event to pay tribute to the transportation industry and the drivers who ensure the delivery of goods worldwide.

He said Stockford approached him after the show, noting he, his family and his reefer service business “wanted to help out.”

The result became the official Big Iron Show N Shine, which offered a growing list of activities in addition to displaying new and vintage big rigs.

Stockford said the full-day event includes children’s games, scavenger hunts and a variety of raffles. This year they added live entertainment in the form of country stars Carlin Fraser and Tristan Horncastle and an event-ending fireworks.

Stockford said the Big Iron Show N Shine’s central purpose is celebrating the vital transportation industry.

Support group member Tracy Johnston said the Big Iron funds add to the organization’s efforts to support families where someone is dealing with a cancer diagnosis.

The Carleton County Cancer Support Group makes a one-time donation of $1,500 to help families deal with unexpected cancer treatment costs, including extra travel, lodging, comfort items or other expenses.

The Susie Fund directs additional funds to families with children in school.

Stockford said the generous support for the fund and its use to help families with children would make his late mother proud.

Among the many volunteers, Stockford added, was a group from the RBC bank in Woodstock, where his late money worked for many years.

Stockford praised the efforts of the support group members, noting they played an essential role in the event’s success.

July 22 proved a busy day for the cancer support group members and supporters. In addition to helping out at the Big Iron, they hosted a booth at the Woodstock Ribfest at Connell Park.

The group will also share a portion of Ribfest proceeds but still await the final total.

Graham said July 22 proved a banner day for the cancer support group, but more importantly for the group’s clients.

Cancer support group members on hand for the cheque presentation on Aug 2 included Graham, Johnston, Vera Girvan, Sheila Graham, Susan Corey, Marilyn Rose and Corey Graham.

Stockford and Home invited major sponsors to participate in the cheque presentation. Valley Equipment’s Caleb Cook could not attend, but on hand were Gary Carter and Chris Pryor of Rite Line Transportation, Steven Harvey of Atlantic Commodities and Rob Brennan of Brennan Farms.

Stockford said plans will begin soon for the 2024 Big Iron, noting it plans to offer another great family day.

“We want people to come back next year,” he said.

Jim Dumville, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, River Valley Sun