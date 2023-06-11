‘A big influence’: Kansas City musician and teacher Armond Nelson Sr. dies at 63

Armond Nelson Sr. spent his life touching the lives of those around him with music.

Whether he was jamming out to funk music, playing in the church band or educating students, he used his passion to reach people, his son Armond Nelson Jr. said this week.

Nelson Sr., a professional musician and former music teacher at Urban Community Leadership Academy, taught middle school students in Kansas City for years. He also served as a church elder and minister of music at Holy Ghost Spiritual Church of God in Christ.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

At church, he used his music as a form of worship.

“He was so passionate about music and wanted to see the next generation of musicians so he would push his students to be the best that they could possibly be,” his son Nelson Jr. said.

Known as a kindhearted and giving man, Nelson Sr. was familiar to many in the community through years of performing in various bands and mentoring of young musicians.

He died May 16 at age 63 due to health complications after a stroke. His family is still adjusting to the world without a man who was a massive part of many lives.

“The family is holding up as much as they can,” Nelson Jr. said. “Right now, it is just getting to this new reality of him not being here.”

Nelson Sr. was a well-versed musician who, in addition to being a talented vocalist, played guitar, bass guitar and piano. While he was a lifelong jazz, blues and funk fan, his main love was gospel music. Nelson Jr. described his father as a “one-man band.”

Armond Nelson Sr. was a church elder and minister of music at Holy Ghost Spiritual Church of God in Christ in Kansas City. He sang and played guitar, bass guitar and piano.

In the 1980s, Nelson Sr. left his birthplace of Hartford, Connecticut, to come to Kansas City for better opportunities as a musician. Here he met the woman who would become his wife and have his first child.

His son, now also a professional musician, learned everything he needed to know by watching his father and listening to the encouragement provided by his namesake.

“He was stern but loving because he wanted the best out of his kids. He taught us there was a level of expectation that you need to have,” he said.

Since Nelson Sr.’s passing, many people have posted heartfelt messages of condolences to the family. Many share memories of the significant part that the veteran musician played in their lives.

“It grieves my heart to find out my middle school music teacher went on to glory today!!! My heart has been heavy all day.”

“One of KC’s greatest musicians. Glad I got a chance to embrace your talent.”

“My Deepest Condolences and Prayer’s To The Entire Family Of An Absolutely Amazing Man.I’m so truly sorry for your loss.”

“I know he’s resting gracefully in the bosom of the Lord with that same smile and we WILL see each other again, and play to the heavens like we used to.”

Funeral services for Nelson Sr. were held on June 3. Nelson Jr. said his father would have been proud to see the number of friends, family, former students and band mates that came out to pay their respects.

“He has always been a big influence to many people,” said Nelson Jr. “He was a great father, friend and brother, he was just that type of a person. I know he would have been pleased to see everyone gathered to send him off right.”

Other remembrances

William Starnes, U.S. Army veteran and Postal worker, died May 29. He was 87.

William Starnes, U.S. Army veteran and postal worker, died May 29. He was 87.

Story continues

Starnes was born June 1, 1934, to Perry and Irene Starnes in Vian, Oklahoma. Born to a large family with many siblings, he was affectionately called “Bill” by friends and family.

Growing up, Starnes found a passion for many hobbies, such as cooking, fishing, traveling, working on cars and riding motorcycles.

During the Korean War, he joined the United States Army, where he served for three years. After concluding his military service, he went on to work as a cook for the Veteran’s Affairs Hospital. Starnes would use his culinary skills to provide delicious meals for fellow veterans, such as his chili, which was said to be a favorite of many.

After working at the VA hospital for years, Starnes changed careers, working for the United States Postal Service as a mechanic supervisor.

In Kansas City, he met and married Merlie Adams. The couple had three children together. Starnes was also a father to his wife’s two daughters.

Starnes was a dedicated member of the Prince Hall Shriners. Through this organization, he was able to stay involved in the community through various service initiatives.

Starnes retired from the United States Postal Service after 33 years and spent his days enjoying the outdoors and fishing.

He is survived by his children, Gwendolyn Starnes, Bernard Starne, Flora McDonald, and Patricia Slaughter, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Trenton Fleming, U.S. Air Force veteran and airline worker, died May 3. He was 92.

Trenton Fleming, a U.S. Air Force veteran and airline worker, died May 3. He was 92.

Fleming was born March 4, 1931, to William and Opal Fleming in Greenville, Texas. As a child, Fleming showed an appreciation for education and developed a deep love of reading. He attended and graduated from Lincoln High School and would go on to enroll at the University of Kansas. He majored in modern European history and French literature there and completed his studies to obtain his bachelor’s degree.

After completing his education, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he worked as a translator.

After leaving the service, Fleming was hired by Pan American World Airways. While in that position, he traveled the world and experienced many places he had first read about in books.

He worked in the airline industry until his retirement from Delta Airlines in 2006.

He is survived by his sister, Opal Corinth Blankinship, along with many friends and family.