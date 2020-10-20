Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Achieves Titanium Partner Status with Dell Technologies

Converge has attained the highest tier of partnership with Dell, expanding its ability to help clients achieve business outcomes.

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSXV: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a national platform of regionally focused Hybrid IT solutions providers in the U.S. and Canada, is pleased to announce it has achieved Titanium partner status with Dell Technologies.

Converge's primary goal is to provide clients with solutions that enable digital transformation and drive business outcomes. By gaining the highest level of partnership with Dell Technologies, Converge is now better equipped to deliver the technologies that are changing the ways people do business across every industry. By strengthening its strategic alliance with Dell, Converge is positioned to provide greater value to more clients through the experienced architects and managed services professionals who worked to gain the certifications and understanding of Dell's solutions required for becoming a top-tier partner.

"Becoming a Titanium partner with Dell Technologies is the realization of what we've been working on since our inception – building our strategic alliances in order to provide more value for our clients," said Shaun Maine, CEO of Converge. "Converge's ongoing growth and success has been accelerated by working with partners like Dell and VMWare to ensure that our clients are getting the full benefit of the technologies we offer across analytics, cloud, cybersecurity, and digital infrastructure."

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a North American software-enabled, Hybrid IT solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge's regional sales and services organizations deliver advanced analytics, cloud, cybersecurity, and managed services offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with talent expertise and digital infrastructure offerings across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

