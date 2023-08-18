Big Grrrls social media account posts statement praising Lizzo in wake of lawsuit

The Big Grrrls social media account is feeling good as hell about Lizzo.

The verified Instagram account representing the singer's backup dancers posted a statement Thursday praising Lizzo's character and thanking her for breaking down barriers with her recent international tour. The show of support comes two weeks after three of Lizzo's former dancers sued her, accusing her of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment. Lizzo has denied the allegations.

"We have had the time of our lives on The Special Tour," the statement begins. "We have been so honored to share the stage with such amazing talent. This tour experience has been beyond just #Special!"

The 11-month international tour wrapped up July 30 in Niigata, Japan, just days before the lawsuit was filed. The statement Thursday does not directly address the lawsuit.

"THANK YOU to Lizzo for shattering limitations and kicking in the door way for the Big Grrrl and Big Boiii Dancers to do what we love!" the statement continues. "You have created a platform where we have been able to parallel our Passion with a purpose!"

The statement goes on to affirm the value of traveling the world and representing a wide spectrum of body types: "So many advantages to prevailing over hardships that society and the entertainment and beauty industry can bring… So Grateful that the standards and existence of Beauty in THIS Team goes beyond the surface!"

Lizzo and her backup dancers

The statement is attributed to "the Big Grrrls & Big Boiiis" but does not enumerate which members of the dance team contributed or cosigned. EW has reached out to a representative for Lizzo for comment.

The Big Grrls added a new member to their lineup on the Prime Video series Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, which saw 13 dancers compete for a spot on the team. The series won an Emmy for Outstanding Competition Program.

