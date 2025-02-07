Big Game: Top DFS plays for Chiefs vs. Eagles

There's just one football game left and just one DFS slate left, too. Let's see what we can figure out.

The rules are different for the Yahoo Big Game contests. You'll pick one Superstar who will score 1.5 times his raw total, and then four flex options at any position. You can use multiple quarterbacks. You don't have to fill any position quotas.

There are three Superstar candidates who separate themselves — in no particular order, Patrick Mahomes ($32), Jalen Hurts ($34) and Saquon Barkley ($40). Figuring out your Superstar comes down to two key questions — who do you think will win the game, and who do you expect to score Philadelphia's touchdowns?

The margins are razor-thin, but my preferred build had Mahomes in the captain's chair. Kansas City has won so many close games in a row that it's legitimately a point in its favor, not some flukish thing to discount. Andy Reid is noted for his ability in games that afford extra prep time. Mahomes is deadly on third down as well, and a little more willing to run proactively in the playoffs.

With Kansas City as my projected winner (I'm thinking something like 24-20 or 27-24), that makes Hurts a little more interesting to me than Barkley — it suggests Hurts might throw more passes than usual if the Eagles are playing from a deficit. It saves me six bucks. Hurts is the obvious guy who gets the goal-line touchdowns — Barkley didn't plunge in from the 1-yard line all year.

And those savings from Barkley down to Hurts also gives me more flexibility with my flex options. The best one I could find allowed me Travis Kelce ($19), Dallas Goedert ($18) and Hollywood Brown ($15). It was difficult to shoehorn Kareem Hunt ($24) into the mix; that required me to start a lesser wideout or possibly one of the defenses. I don't expect either offense to be reckless with the ball.

If I'm going to push for a Philly wideout, DeVonta Smith's salary ($21) is six dollars cheaper than A.J. Brown ($27). You could make the salaries work with a fivesome of Mahomes, Hurts, Smith, Goedert and Hollywood. You'd also have a lot of options if you somehow decided Isiah Pacheco ($13) would outproduce Hunt, though I'm not going to play that angle.

I teased my final answer above, but here it is again for posterity:

— Mahomes as the captain, backed by Hurts, Kelce, Goedert and Hollywood.

Your mileage may vary. JuJu Smith-Schuster was heard from against Buffalo and his salary is only $10. Maybe DeAndre Hopkins ($12) will come out of nowhere. Or maybe Philadelphia will control the game like Tampa Bay did four years ago, and the Chiefs will look human after all.

It's your party. Play whatever music you like. Enjoy the game.