Big game from Landon Samson, plus two Gamecock football recruits clash on national TV

Landon Samson made the most of his playing time Friday night.

The Southlake Carroll (Texas) receiver and South Carolina commit caught nine passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns in a 63-7 win over Keller. All of Samson’s totals came in the first half. He didn’t play the final two quarters with his team up 49-0 at halftime.

Samson came into the game with a team-high 24 catches for 507 yards and eight touchdowns. The Class of 2022 commit will take his official visit to USC next weekend for the Vanderbilt game.

Samson was one of several USC commits in action Friday night, including two playing in the same game. Quarterback commit Braden Davis and Middletown (Delaware) team hosted defensive back Keenan Nelson and St. Joseph’s Prep in a nationally-televised game on ESPNU.

St. Joseph’s Prep won 24-6 to snap Middletown’s 35-game home-winning streak. Nelson had several pass break-ups in the game and St. Joseph’s defense put pressure on Davis in the game, sacking him on a few occasions.

Davis threw a 52-yard touchdown pass in the second half for Middletown’s lone score. He has 14 TD passes this season.

A look at how other USC commits fared this week:

Nick Emmanwori, S/WR, Irmo: Emmanwori had had 17 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and fumble recovery in a win over Dreher.

Peyton Williams S, Rockwall Heath (Texas): Williams has 45 tackles, three for loss and nine passes defensed this season.

Kyliq Horton, WR, Clarendon Hall: Horton didn’t play Friday as Charleston Collegiate, Clarendon’s opponent, forfeited the game because it didn’t have enough available players.

Jamaal Whyce, DL, Florida Christian: Whyce has 27 tackles, eight for loss and three caused fumbles this season.

Kajuan Banks Amos P Godby (Fla.): Has 14 catches for 224 yards on offense and 31 tackles, four for loss, one interception and two fumble recoveries this season.

Donovan Westmoreland, LB, Griffin HS (Ga.): Has 51 tackles, 14 for loss and seven sacks this season.

Emory Floyd, S Hillgrove HS (Ga.): Has 11 tackles and two interceptions this season.